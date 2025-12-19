[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘DREAMPOP,’ Operator of the One-Stop Total Interior Solution Brand ‘Interior 90’

Lee byounggwan, CEO of DREAMPOP



More than a simple construction company, a one-stop provider for all processes, from design to construction, and after-sales management

Realizing the true meaning of ‘customized spatial design’ through close communication with customers

DREAMPOP is the operator of the one-stop total interior solution brand ‘Interior 90.’ It was founded in June 2020 by CEO Lee byounggwan (41).CEO Lee started the company as an e-commerce platform, and later expanded into branding, furniture manufacturing, and interior design. Based on ten years of experience, he has developed a philosophy of spatial design that centers on the customer.“DREAMPOP is an interior design specialist that focuses on residential interiors through its brand ‘Interior 90.’ Beyond creating beautiful spaces, we also create optimized spaces by deeply understanding and analyzing the lifestyles and life patterns of our customers. We create designs that satisfy practicality and sensibility at the same time, focusing on the essence of what makes a ‘good place to live.’Interior 90 is more than a construction company. It's a comprehensive interior solution brand that provides a one-stop service, covering all processes from design to construction and after-sales management.It offers customized spatial design, premium construction services, smart home integration, after-sales support, and more. In particular, the company has established a reliable customer acquisition structure based on viral marketing through local and online parenting communities. It is realizing the true meaning of ‘customized spatial design’ through close communication with customersRecently, the company has been strengthening its competitive edge in the industry by actively incorporating digital innovation elements, such as social media content creation, a customer review-based feedback system, and AI-driven 3D interior simulations.CEO Lee emphasized that “Interior 90's competitive advantage is proposing designs from the actual user's perspective.” “We plan spaces based on a detailed analysis of the customer's life patterns, family structure, and hobbies. We apply practical designs that optimize the flow of movement and maximize storage efficiency. We can also design spaces that can be altered in line with a child's growth stage.”Another strong point is the company's vertically integrated supply chain management. The material procurement structure that links direct production with distribution can reduce costs by 30% or more, allowing for complete control over quality management and scheduling.“We also stand out for our technological innovation. We possess a construction quality management system centered around designers, and can provide previews using AI-based 3D simulations.”DREAMPOP's marketing activities include operating a NAVER blog and YouTube channel, communicating through Instagram, and providing experience-based consultations to customers at showrooms. The company is also building trust through review marketing that includes long-term reviews and stories of lifestyle change from actual residential customers, as well as by transparently disclosing its construction process.What made CEO Lee decide to start a new company? “I worked on various projects in the interior design industry. After experiencing the gap between customer-focused design and actual construction, as well as the limitations of standardized interior design services, I decided to create a solution and set up my own company. In particular, I wanted to change the industry practice where customers focus only on a ‘good-looking home’ instead of a ‘good place to live.’Since launching the startup, CEO Lee said, “I feel a sense of fulfillment when customers give us feedback about how their actual quality of life has improved in the spaces we designed for them,” and added, “I also feel proud when a project we've completed naturally leads to a follow-up contract or a referral, and when a family with kids leaves a review saying they're experiencing less stress with child-rearing due to the improved movement flow and safety.”DREAMPOP is a team of eight people, and most of them have five or more years of experience in the field of interior design. The company continually raises its level of expertise through long-term education and workshops.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, “Our short-term goal is to expand the number of monthly construction projects in key areas of Seoul and the metropolitan area to five or more,” and added, “With the release of the beta version of our AI design tool and customer testing underway, we are planning to expand our services to major cities in Chungcheong-do, Gyeongsang-do, Jeolla-do, and elsewhere in the country.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com