[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘DH-Tech,’ a Manufacturer and Seller of Prefabricated Sandwich Panels

DH-Tech is a manufacturer and seller of prefabricated sandwich panels. It was founded in March 2021 by CEO Lim sang soo (49).Prefabricated sandwich panels, one of the most commonly used building materials, are a composite formed of E.P.S. insulation and external steel sheets.A representative product of prefabricated panels is the expanded polystyrene sandwich panel. These are also known as sandwich panels, EPS panels, ISO panels, or styrofoam panels. To make them, high-strength colored steel sheets treated with a silicon polyester coating are filled with expanded polystyrene. They can also be filled with self-extinguishing, or in some cases flame-retardant, high-density expanded polystyrene.“Sandwich panels are often used for structural frameworks in construction, as the high-strength but lightweight structure can reduce construction times. Manufacture of reasonably-priced styrofoam panels with outstanding corrosion resistance, weatherproofing, and heating/cooling efficiency.”CEO Lim said, “DH-Tech's competitiveness lies in the simple constructability, shortened construction time, and excellent insulation of its products, and its use of limited combustible materials for protection against fires,” and added, “In terms of sales volume, B2B is ahead, but in terms of transactions, it's B2C.”“There has been some investment interest, but as this is a high-risk industry, it is challenging to attract direct investment. We are raising funds and developing technology through R&D projects, government support projects such as the Startup Scale-up Package, and so on.”What made CEO Lim decide to start a new company? “I had been working in the same field for 14 years. I designed an item that reflected consumer needs, and then launched the startup based on the manufacturing technology for this item. For initial funding, I secured financing from the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund based on the business plan.”Since launching the startup, CEO Lim said, “We filed three patent applications and are currently developing two patents,” and added, “Turning an idea into a real item that's then sold to consumers is truly fulfilling.”DH-Tech currently has 22 employees. Key positions are occupied by experienced employees with over ten years of experience in sales and production. Our new employees possess high technological expertise, with an average of more than three years of service.Regarding future plans, CEO Lim said, “We want to establish manufacturing facilities in each region to strengthen our competitiveness in raw material purchasing,” and added, “I want us to become an ESG management company that gives back to local communities and consumers.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com