[2025 Seowon University Startup Leap Package Profile] DHT: Developing Ultra-Precise Bonders Essential to Advanced Technology

SungWook Jung, CEO of DHT



Engineering Process Equipment for Precision Component Bonding

Drawing on Experience to Rapidly Design and Build Tailored Equipment

DHT engineers ultra-precision bonding machines, essential components for today’s most advanced technologies. The company engineers and deploys process equipment for compact yet semiconductor-integrated devices—such as smartphones, cameras, and medical instruments—where ultra-precise component connections are critical. CEO SungWook Jung (46) founded the company in February 2021.Its core business areas include the development of ultra-precision bonding technology, smart automation solutions for wafer inspection, and the design and manufacturing of semiconductor automation equipment spanning both front-end and back-end processes. “While process conditions vary, precision is typically within the 10-micron (μ) range,” Jung explains. “These processes are often referred to by acronyms such as FOG, FOF, COF, and COG.”When asked about DHT’s competitive edge, Jung highlights two key strengths: “First, our extensive experience in advanced R&D allows us to design and deliver custom equipment faster than anyone in the industry. Second, our in-house design and manufacturing capabilities grant us the flexibility to respond swiftly and effectively to unique client needs.”“DHT focuses primarily on development equipment for advanced technologies, and as our development facilities have been brought to successful completion, they have in turn generated a steady stream of new requests. We are currently seeing an increase in demand for applications in cutting-edge fields like smart glasses and medical devices.”What was the inspiration behind DHT’s founding? “My goal has always been to beneficially connect people and machines through engineering,” he shares. “I wanted to leverage our technology to build exceptional equipment for those who need it, ultimately enhancing their quality of life. I launched the business using the severance pay from my previous job, and we are now preparing to secure investment through upcoming IR initiatives.”Reflecting on his journey, Jung says, “I feel the greatest satisfaction when the equipment our engineers develop performs exactly to specification.” The company, which began with just two members, has since grown into a team of twelve. The core members are former colleagues, while those who first joined as new recruits have remained with the company to this day.Looking to the future, Jung is ambitious. “Over 80% of front-end semiconductor wafer processing equipment is foreign-made. Through our R&D, we are actively contributing to localizing this critical technology. Our goal is to become a global leader not just in semiconductor components, but in the entire process equipment sector.” He adds, “Furthermore, we are determined to make our advanced bonding technology—our greatest strength—the undisputed best in the world.”This year, DHT was selected for the “Startup Leap Package,” a program managed by Seowon University. Supported by the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), the initiative is designed to help companies in their third to seventh year of business scale up. It provides up to 300 million KRW in commercialization funds and offers vital support services, including business diagnostics, market analysis, and investment strategy formulation.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com