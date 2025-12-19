[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘D Whale,’ Provider of ‘CLAP,’ a Customizable Performance Management SaaS Solution Tailored to Companies

Koo Ja Wook, CEO of D Whale



Automization of all regular performance management processes, including evaluations, goal management, 1:1 meetings, feedback, and more

Dramatically reduces evaluation resources while strengthening employee engagement and establishing a culture of growth

D Whale provides CLAP, a customizable performance management SaaS solution tailored to companies. It was founded in August 2021 by CEO Koo Ja Wook (44).CLAP dramatically reduces a company's evaluation resources by automating and integrating all performance management processes, including HR evaluations, goal management, 1:1 meetings, feedback, and more, while strengthening employee engagement and establishing a culture of growth throughout the organization.CEO Koo said, “Customization according to each company's evaluation standards and organizational structure is important. D Whale stands out as the only company in Korea providing SaaS that can be customized by module,” and added, “D Whale has achieved growth of over 300% per year. Currently, various medium and large companies, totaling over 1,000, have introduced and are using CLAP.”CLAP is a customizable SaaS service designed for companies seeking to optimize HR tasks and foster a fair performance management culture by digitizing performance management. It actively supports additional development through customization, including the creation of various features required for each organization's evaluation system, as well as integration with companies' internal systems.CLAP supports all processes of regular performance management. It provides goal management with goal setting and weekly check-ins, periodic 1-on-1 meetings using provided question templates, easy communication of peer feedback through CLAP AI, multi-faceted evaluations with overall ratings, and evaluation features that support various forms of calibration.“CLAP's most competitive point is its 100% customizable performance management SaaS. In the performance management market for sizable mid-tier companies, each company has its own systems and methods, and requirements differ according to the business type and model. As such, each business's organizational structure and evaluation system is different, so there can be significant differences in the required features and processes depending on the business type and model. Reflecting these current realities, CLAP was designed to provide HR features in modules, which can then be assembled and used like Lego blocks. As the SaaS can be designed by recombining previously developed modules, a customized system can be introduced with dramatically reduced costs compared to constructed systems and a short development period of six weeks or less. In this way, companies can flexibly choose CLAP features to match their performance management methods and can then rapidly respond to changing organizational needs at any time.”Another significant benefit of CLAP is its ability to easily integrate a company's existing systems and data, such as ERP, groupware, and the organizational chart, through open APIs. On top of this, CLAP has received positive evaluations from customer companies for its rational pricing policies, the close support from dedicated CSMs, the systematic education provided through the CLAP Academy, the one or more feature updates per month, and its security system of the highest standard.“So through customization, HR operations that used to be done manually can be automated and digitized, allowing companies to use HR resources more efficiently. CLAP has established itself as a reliable supporter of HR work, allowing HR managers who use it to escape repetitive operational tasks and focus instead on their core roles.Through blog posts, newsletters, regular update emails, and other channels, CLAP continuously provides valuable content that can be a real help to HR managers. Additionally, we communicate directly with HR managers and share the latest industry trends by participating in various HR seminars and conferences. Meanwhile, we continuously expand customer touchpoints through online marketing.After attracting funding in September 2021 from Spring Camp, a venture capital affiliate of NAVER, in just 10 months, D Whale secured Pre-Series A investments from 500 Global, We Ventures, Spring Camp, Kingsley Ventures, and more. And just one year later, the company successfully secured approximately ₩8 billion in cumulative Series A investments. The company is considering additional investment this year.D Whale was developed together with HR and product specialists from LINE and Samsung Electronics, and is currently home to 90 experts with diverse backgrounds.Regarding future plans, CEO Koo said, “D Whale's ultimate goal is to reduce the resources input by HR teams in performance management by more than 90%,” and added, “To this end, D Whale is not developing CLAP as a mere evaluation tool, but as a performance management solution that can dramatically reduce resources.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com