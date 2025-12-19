[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘L'ARC INTERNATIONAL,’ a Specialized Cosmetics and Food Company that's Creating ‘Habits’ for Lasting Beauty

JUNG MIN JUN, CEO of L'ARC INTERNATIONAL



Developing various basic cosmetic products such as cleansers, mask packs, toner pads, hair products, lip balms, serums, creams, and sunscreens, and producing health-functional foods that have received high praise for their palatability and are leading the market in terms of ingredients and specifications

L'ARC INTERNATIONAL operates cosmetics and health-functional food brands. It was founded in May 2021 by CEO JUNG MIN JUN (38).CEO JUNG said, “L'ARC INTERNATIONAL builds ‘habits’ for the lasting beauty that people pursue,” and added, “We have approximately 15 years of experience in directly operating cosmetics and health functional food brands, and are conducting operations and distribution for both domestic and overseas brands.”“We are developing the brand by adding the value of human life to the word ‘beauty,’ which simply conveys the image of grooming. To beauty, we've added the word ‘lasting,’ which represents increasing longevity. We have created products that help establish lasting beauty habits and the connections that come with them. Starting with various basic cosmetic products, such as cleansers, mask packs, toner pads, hair products, lip balms, serums, creams, and sunscreens, we are creating a virtuous cycle of beauty by developing enzymes, diets, and anti-swelling products to enhance inner beauty.”In our fast-paced modern society, customers don't want to wait for brands. Cosmetics must deliver immediate results and convey the brand's intended message to consumers, even with just one use. CEO JUNG emphasized that “When the message is conveyed clearly, customers will use the product twice, three, or more times, and after that, they can become loyal brand customers.”“For health functional foods, high specifications are a given, and the flavor must also be excellent. Everyone knows that ingredients such as garlic, noni, and turmeric are beneficial for our health, but because they don't taste good, we often don't use them, and tend not to use them before they expire. Various health functional foods from L'ARC INTERNATIONAL have received high praise for their palatability, and the ingredients and specifications also rank among the very best, even when compared to the leading products in the market.”L'ARC INTERNATIONAL is directly engaged in various marketing activities, including developing and employing Meta advertising materials, keyword marketing, operating experience groups, distributing press releases, and more. The company sells its products on its own website and on major platforms, including NAVER, Coupang, Zigzag, and Kakao. In addition, it has also entered specialist malls for pharmacists, etc., and is expanding through sales collaborations with domestic and international influencers, as well as B2B distribution. Recently, the company has been expanding its exports to Japan, the Middle East, Taiwan, and other regions through overseas influencers, and is actively considering further global market expansion.“L'ARC INTERNATIONAL is currently planning to seek investors. Meanwhile, we have implemented pre-startup and early-stage startup packages, and are currently implementing a startup scale-up package. At the same time, our technological excellence and business potential have been recognized by the Korea Technology Finance Corporation, and we were able to receive a ₩1 billion loan guarantee. We have received many investment proposals in the past, but did not want to rely on external funding. It's been a little challenging, but we persevered until we achieved steady growth and profitability, and managed to build a stable company. We have achieved steady growth of 2 to 3 times annually and aim to accelerate this growth by 4 to 5 times through investment, challenging for an IPO within five years.”What made CEO JUNG decide to start a new company? “I was a founding member of a cosmetics brand, where I worked for about 10 years. I have a wide range of experience in various areas, including production planning, sales, marketing, and exports, spanning the brand's inception to its overall operations. Based on this experience, I decided to take on the challenge of a startup. We started with initial personal capital and money from individual angel investors. We secured operating funds through various government support projects, such as being selected as the best company for a pre-startup package and an excellent company for an early-stage startup package, as well as by attracting technology guarantee funds.”Since launching the startup, CEO JUNG said, “As the level of brand and product recognition increases, I feel a sense of pride whenever an acquaintance uses one of our products and then sends me feedback,” and added, “On the other hand, there's also a sense of responsibility that comes with that.”“Recently, I've been communicating directly with local buyers from various countries. I feel interested and excited whenever I encounter positive views about our brands.”L'ARC INTERNATIONAL is composed of the Brand Team, the Sales Team, and the Management Support Team. Notably, new product planning and operations are carried out by the separate TF Team, which is comprised of professionals with more than five years of industry experience to leverage their collective intelligence.Regarding future plans, CEO JUNG said, “With increasing life expectancy, we are focusing on beauty among the various values that we pursue,” and added, “With customer satisfaction in mind, we will continue to develop new beauty brands and products that can fulfill the needs of consumers.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com