[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘MYVALUE,’ Operator of the Beauty Brand ‘BROCHE’

MYVALUE operates the beauty brand ‘BROCHE.’ It was founded in December 2020 by CEO KIM KIHOON (42).CEO Kim said, “We are targeting the global market with our skincare line that combines traditional Korean skincare culture with modern dermatology.”BROCHE is a skincare brand focused on traditional ingredients such as ‘cucumber’ and ‘rice.’ In particular, the company has planned and developed a highly functional ingredient called cucumber exosome and is incorporating it into its products. The rice line features cosmeceuticals with a focus on whitening and exfoliation. It has received positive responses from both domestic and international consumers for its clearly conceptualized ‘Moisturizing and Soothing’ and ‘Texture and Tone Care’ lines.“These aren't simply OEM products. It's a brand created through direct planning, design, and development. Our unique core ingredient, the cucumber exosome, sets us apart from other companies. We also have visual points of differentiation, such as ‘technology for visualizing hydration.’ In addition, our global branding strategy is drawing attention for highlighting Korea's unique identity with English names like ‘Ssal’ and ‘Oe’ that are based on Korean.”BROCHE is currently expanding its brand through online channels, including NAVER Smart Store, social media marketing, and collaborations with global influencers. At the same time, it is exporting to Japan, Kazakhstan, and other countries. It is also in discussions with Olive Young and is expanding various B2B opportunities through exhibitions and government support projects.CEO KIM said, “Until now, MYVALUE has relied on sales and government support projects such as the Startup Scale-Up Package,” and added, “We are now considering strategic investment to expand our global distribution network and strengthen marketing.”What made CEO KIM decide to start a new company? “I started the company with the intention of reinterpreting the depth and stories of traditional K-beauty through modern formulas. I launched the brand using initial government support projects as well as my own funds.”Since founding the company, CEO KIM said, “When overseas customers experience Korean skincare culture through our brand, see the effects for themselves, and leave positive reviews, that's when I feel the greatest sense of fulfillment.”MYVALUE comprises a small in-house team of approximately 10 people, including the CEO. The team operates organically through close collaboration in content marketing, design, and global partnerships.Regarding future plans, CEO KIM said, “I hope to grow BROCHE into a global brand that represents K-beauty,” and added, “Beyond simply selling products, my goal is to build ‘a brand that conveys Korea's beauty and skincare culture.’”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com