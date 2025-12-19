[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘MIMETICS,’ a Developer of Innovative Transdermal Drug Delivery Patches Based on Biomimetic Technology

Hyoungki Park, CEO of MIMETICS



MIMETICS develops innovative transdermal drug delivery patches based on biomimetic technology. It was founded in July 2022 by CEO Hyoungki Park (34).CEO Park said, “MIMETICS proposes skincare solutions that mimic the nano-micro structures of various plants and animals found in nature,” and added, “We are developing an innovative TDDS (transdermal drug delivery system) using biomimetics.”“With solutions derived from nature, we are concentrating on introducing innovations to the skincare and healthcare fields through our proprietary technology that imitates the principles and structures found in nature.”Its representative product is a negative-pressure eye patch with a shape similar to existing eye patches but a structure that mimics the suckers of an octopus. The eye patch is covered in hundreds of tiny dome structures with a diameter of less than 3 mm. When the patch is applied to the skin, a negative pressure, sealed space is formed under each dome, creating suction. This maximizes the absorption of cosmetics and drugs.“We investigated the principles and complex, layered, three-dimensional microstructure of the suckers on an octopus's arms. MIMETICS has developed technology to mimic this phenomenon using biocompatible materials in the form of a skin patch. This technology creates negative pressure, temporarily expanding the stratum corneum like an accordion. It can deliver drugs or active ingredients deep into the skin without causing damage.”When using the negative pressure patch, the skin absorption rate can be several times higher than that of topical cosmetics or existing microneedle patches. The advantages of the product are that it is easy to apply and it can deliver drugs without physical irritation or pain. It is made from pharmaceutical-grade silicone, an eco-friendly, reusable material that is highly resistant to UV rays.“It maintains strong adhesion, even on moist skin, so it will remain securely attached regardless of the skin type or environment. This next-generation transdermal drug delivery platform maximizes drug delivery effectiveness while minimizing skin irritation. It has excellent application potential in both the cosmetics and medical fields.”MIMETICS is pursuing entrance into the global market in stages, with a focus on B2B sales. Domestically, the company has already begun to build trust in its technology through collaborations with various distributors and brands.“In the US, Europe, and Japan, we are offering our products to top-tier cosmetics brands and pharmaceutical companies through global ODMs. As for China, we are preparing to enter the market based on MOUs signed with Zhongguancun and Shandong Province and a promotional collaboration with the People's Daily. Based on our technological capabilities, we are planning products and strategies tailored to the characteristics of each market, and expanding our lineup to flexibly respond to the high-end cosmetics market, the mass market, and everything in between.”MIMETICS is currently in the midst of a Series A investment round and plans to utilize the funds to construct production facilities, expand its workforce, and conduct research and development further to establish its position in the beauty and healthcare sectors.“Previously, we procured government project funds and some private capital for our initial development costs. In the future, we hope to secure the necessary strategic funding for expansion in the global beauty and cosmetic treatment market through Series B investment. In particular, our primary investment objectives are for GMP-based mass production facilities for cosmetic treatment products and PoC research into high-added-value product groups (skin boosters, botox, etc.).”CEO Park, a researcher of the core technology, is leading the commercialization of the technology based on his insights into its direction and potential market applications. Professor Changhyun Pang of Sungkyunkwan University, the inventor of the core technology, provides technical guidance, and the team comprises executives/employees and an expert group with extensive experience in the field of transdermal drug delivery. CEO Hyun-Jun Kim, who previously founded VUNO, serves in a management advisory role, while Dr. Wonkyu Hong, director of the Human Dermatology Clinic, serves in a clinical advisory role. CEO Park said, “We are bringing our product development and business expansion strategies to fruition together with highly experienced, hands-on professionals.”Regarding future plans, CEO Park said, “In the mid- to long-term, we will expand our technology sector from beauty and cosmetics to the medical market,” and added, “Our goal is to offer innovative solutions for skin treatments, wound healing, precision drug delivery, and more through the advancement of medical devices and drug delivery systems.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com