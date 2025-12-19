[2025 Seowon University Startup Leap Package Profile] arun Bio: Weaving Advanced Technology into Everyday Anti-Aging Solutions

Jinkee Hong, CEO of Barun Bio



World-First Innovation: Delivering Targeted Electrical Stimulation Through Micro-Energy

Seamless Recovery: Battery-Free Therapy Integrated into Your Daily Wardrobe

Barun Bio is an anti-aging life care company pioneering comfortable, everyday wellness products powered by its proprietary, world-first WE-STIM™ technology. CEO Jinkee Hong (44) founded the company in July 2020.“Our WE-STIM™ technology, a global first, harnesses the micro-currents generated by the body’s own movement,” explains Hong. “It concentrates this energy and delivers it as targeted electrical stimulation. Simply put, users can achieve tangible effects like enhanced muscle recovery or skin regeneration just by wearing our products—no batteries or wires required. Leveraging this technology, we are creating innovative products that anyone can integrate comfortably into their daily lives.”Barun Bio’s current product lineup includes calf sleeves, knee braces, socks, and apparel, all designed to enhance muscle recovery. They have been well-received by professional athletes and customers alike. The technology has been validated through domestic and international patents as well as clinical data, and received CES Innovation Awards in both 2024 and 2025.Barun Bio’s key competitive advantage is its ability to facilitate natural recovery seamlessly and effortlessly, allowing users to experience therapeutic benefits during daily routines without the hassle of external devices or batteries.Hong identifies “comfort” as the paramount factor in product development. “Conventional electrical stimulation products are often uncomfortable and cumbersome,” he notes. “Particularly when technology is embedded in apparel, it can feel bulky or restrictive, making it impractical for long-term wear.”This conviction led Hong to a core design principle: for a product to be genuinely therapeutic, it must be so comfortable that it integrates seamlessly into a user’s daily life. “Our calf sleeve has been receiving the best response recently. While typical compression sleeves can be uncomfortably tight and difficult to wear, our product is soft and easy to wear all day without strain. Despite this comfort, its recovery effects are so pronounced that we consistently receive feedback from users saying, ‘I want to keep wearing it.’ I believe this combination is the primary reason our products are so well-loved.”In Korea, Barun Bio is focused on a hands-on, experiential marketing strategy. “We believe the most effective way to convey the value of a new technology is to let people experience it firsthand,” says Hong. “That’s why we actively engage with running crews, training centers, and professional athletes, creating a direct channel for communication and feedback.”These efforts have fueled organic word-of-mouth growth, leading to an increasing number of inbound inquiries from various fields. Building on this momentum, the company is preparing to expand its domestic distribution channels in the second half of the year, with a strategy to link its experience-based marketing to both online and offline sales.“Internationally, winning the CES Innovation Award for two consecutive years has been a significant catalyst,” Hong reports. “These accolades have spurred active discussions with potential partners eager to distribute our products. We are also receiving proposals from global brands, particularly in the beauty sector, to co-develop new products using our technology, and are actively pursuing these partnership-based projects.”What was the genesis of the company? “The technology was born out of my R&D work as a professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Yonsei University,” Hong recounts. “While academics often have research-oriented goals, I felt a powerful conviction that this particular innovation needed to be commercialized directly. I knew I had to be the one to bring it to the world.”Since founding the company, Hong says, “I start each morning with the goal of helping tens of thousands of people. It’s incredibly rewarding to feel that we are getting closer to achieving that mission.”Regarding his future plans, Hong states, “Barun Bio’s core technology is an elegantly simple yet powerful tool that can improve human health. My sincere hope is that it becomes widely adopted, and I am committed to making that vision a reality.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com