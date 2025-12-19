[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘Versework,’ a Content Studio Specialized in the Production of UGC (User-Generated Content) Games

Yun Young Gun, CEO of Versework



Production of content for the Roblox game platform that can be enjoyed by users worldwide

Pursuing a connected media ecosystem where universe extends to games, videos, and fandom

Versework is a content studio and publisher specializing in the production of UGC (user-generated content) games. It was founded in August 2021 by Yun Young Gun (40).The company produces content for Roblox, Fortnite UEFN, and other creator-based game platforms that can be enjoyed by users worldwide, helping to grow communities and IPs around this content.CEO Yun said, “We are not just producing games, but also building a creator ecosystem and pursuing a connected media ecosystem where the universe of creators extends to games, videos, and fandom.”“We produce UGC games based on Roblox and Fortnite UEFN either directly or in collaboration with creators. Our flagship game, ‘Sol's RNG,’ has resonated with global users, recording a peak of 190,000 concurrent users, 10 million monthly users, and annual sales of approximately ₩10 billion. In addition, ‘K-PHOTO,’ a new genre of experiential game, proved its potential by surpassing 2.7 million MAU, while ‘BOX PVP,’ which is based on Fortnite, ranked first globally for two months. More than a simple publisher, we form successful joint ventures with creators to expand IPs together. We are also creating IP-based media content by operating global YouTube animation channels (Pixid, Studio Ssul, and others), which together have around 5 million subscribers.CEO Yun said, “Versework's competitiveness lies in its team composition and sensibility, which are optimized for the UGC ecosystem.”“Rather than experienced AAA game developers, our core talents are ‘UGC native’ creators who have been active on actual platforms for a long time and understand their grammar. Instead of simple acquisitions, our partnership strategy is to ‘grow IP together.’ Actually, Sol's RNG is a game that received an acquisition proposal, but we formed a joint venture with the developers to continue working on it together. We connect games, communities, and content based on our strength in integrated planning. To expand game universes, we are advancing PVE/PVP and connecting this with YouTube and Discord communities to establish a continuous fandom lock-in structure.”For UGC games, community- and video-based dissemination is much more critical than traditional advertisement. In the case of Sol's RNG, users have independently uploaded more than 240,000 play videos to YouTube, and the related hashtag content alone has achieved hundreds of millions of views. Additionally, the company boasts some of the world's top-ranked game communities, with over 820,000 members on its Discord server and 9.2 million members in its Roblox community group.CEO Yun said, “In this way, we are designing our game structure and content to foster natural user-based viral marketing,” and added, “By linking various media, including YouTube channels, we are creating a virtuous cycle encompassing games, videos, and IPs.”Versework received initial investments from NAVER Z and NAVER Webtoon, and subsequently secured approximately ₩10 billion in seed funding and Series A funding from Shinhan Venture Investment, Smart Study Ventures, Lotte Ventures, and others.“In the future, we are considering a follow-up investment round to support global expansion, talent acquisition, and tool advancement. In particular, we are seeking strategic partners for UGC game publishing and the construction of a creator ecosystem.”How did CEO Yun come to start the company? “As an early member of CJ ENM Dia TV, I have experienced the process of discovering and nurturing numerous gaming YouTubers. In this process, I saw that Minecraft, Roblox, and similar platforms are not simple games, but next-generation media tools. I decided to start the company based on the conviction that ‘Pixar will become a company that creates both games and videos,’ and I secured initial funding through seed investment from NAVER affiliates.”Versework has around 30 employees, including developers, creators, content PDs, engineers, story directors, and community managers, all with real-world experience in UGC platforms.“We don't just focus on one platform. Our organizational structure is allowing us to expand our game portfolio by engaging with Roblox, UEFN, and new platforms at the same time.”Regarding future plans, CEO Yun said, “Versework will continue to focus on creating a structure that enables individual developers and creators to succeed in the global market,” and added, “We plan to discover developers outside of Korea, including in Japan, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia, and develop IPs together by collaborating through joint ventures.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com