[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘vetching,’ Developer of the Animal Hospital Cloud Chart ‘PlusVet’

Kim Pyeong-seop, CEO of vetching



A single cloud that integrates all processes involved in hospital management, from reservations to screening

Mobile connectivity allows you to check and record patient data anytime, anywhere

vetching is developing the animal hospital cloud chart ‘PlusVet.’ It was founded in October 2020 by CEO Kim Pyeong-seop (32).CEO Kim said, “vetching is shaking up the animal hospital EMR (electronic medical record) market, which hasn't changed much in 20 years, by operating ‘PlusVet,’ Korea's first cloud EMR + CRM solution,” and added, “Through PlusVet, we aim to improve the efficiency of animal hospital operations and, in the long term, provide better preventive medical services to pet owners and their pets.”Plusvet is a cloud EMR + CRM solution that streamlines animal hospital operations. Conventional animal hospitals used only paper documents and charts installed on PCs, which led to numerous inefficiencies, including excessive telephone calls, ineffective document management, and time-consuming prescription filling.PlusVet integrates all medical procedures, including reservations, screening, dispensing, examinations, hospitalization, and messaging, into a single system that can be used seamlessly on mobile devices. In addition to the chart, it's being developed into a form that integrates a pet owner app and AI features, allowing for seamless communication and data use between the clinic and pet owners.“Our most significant competitive advantage is the innovative cloud-based integration of animal hospital operations, which haven't changed much in 20 years. Conventional animal hospitals had to rely on paper-based document management, creating medical charts on PCs, and managing phone reservations, manual dispensing, and examination results. As a result, veterinarians and staff were constantly performing repetitive manual tasks and duplicate checks, even during treatment. As a solution to these inconveniences, PlusVet has integrated all hospital management processes, from reservations to screening, queues, treatment, examinations, dispensing, and follow-ups, under one cloud, and made them available on mobile, allowing patient data to be checked and recorded anytime, anywhere.”One of its strongest points is automation, which has reduced the burden of telephone tasks such as reservations, reception, queue management, and connecting to the AI call center. Furthermore, features such as the pet owner app and AI threads naturally facilitate communication between the hospital and the pet owner, as well as follow-up management, thereby enhancing the pet owner's experience and improving the hospital's operational efficiency and treatment quality.CEO Kim said, “As trust is essential in the animal hospital market, vetching has grown by getting in touch with veterinarians directly, listening to their opinions, and reflecting their suggestions for improvement,” and added, “PlusVet was actually designed based on interviews with around 100 veterinarians, and it is now being adopted based on word of mouth and referrals between hospitals. Also, as the target customer group was clear, we aimed to position PlusVet as a ‘trusted partner’ from the outset.”“In the initial startup stage, we focused on building trust as a company that recognized the pain points in the existing animal hospital EMR market and provided solutions. To achieve this, instead of seeking large-scale exposure, we focused on digging deeply into our core customer group through field-oriented content that veterinarians and hospital staff could actually relate to, as well as participation in veterinary conferences, offline hospital visits, consulting, and similar activities. In addition, we built a foundation of trust through blog posts, e-books (guidebooks), etc., addressing actual operational issues experienced by hospitals as well as methods for improving marketing, communication with pet holders, and more, so that customers could approach us first.”Within just one year of launching full-scale marketing activities, vetching had established itself as a trusted partner in the market. Based on this, it is now conducting various brand campaigns and marketing activities to maintain long-term customer relationships.“Above all, vetching doesn't just operate an EMR system, but is advancing the digital transformation of hospital operations as well as the experience of caregivers. Furthermore, to grow into a brand that can help create a connected pet healthcare ecosystem, we are pursuing a long-term marketing strategy centered on building trust through partnerships, rather than one-off channel marketing activities.”vetching completed Series A investments in 2023, and is aiming for additional investments after the first half of 2026 to expand its animal hospital network and pet owner services. The company has procured cumulative investments of ₩10 billion. “We plan to start seeking the next round of investments after the first half of 2026, but aside from this, we are always open to investment where there's opportunity for collaboration.”vetching has assembled a team of over 30 experts in various fields, including veterinary medicine, development, planning, design, HR, sales, operations, marketing, and customer service. The company is rapidly growing in each area as it gradually expands beyond EMR to include CRM, a pet owner's app, and AI features.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “As PlusVet becomes rapidly established in the market, we will expand to a B2C app for pet owners that will provide AI-based preventive diagnoses and customized care, along with pet insurance-linked services that will organically connect insurance companies, animal hospitals, and pet owners.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com