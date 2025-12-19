Chae Soyeon of Seowon University’s Startup Leap Center: “In 3 Years, We’ve Propelled 78 Companies to KRW 230 Billion in Revenue and KRW 35 Billion in Follow-on Funding”

-The Only University in the Chungcheong·Gangwon Region Tapped to Lead the Government’s Prestigious Startup Leap Package

-Grand Opening of the On-Campus SK hynix Startup Hall (SPARK) Marks a Transformative Year

-Leveraging Bio•Beauty•Healthcare, AI Platform, ICT Convergence Resources and Networks

-Driving Growth Through Strategic Collaborations with Industry Giants like Shinhan Card and Kolmar Korea

In 2004, to forge a more effective framework for technological innovation and enhance corporate competitiveness, Seowon University established the Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation as a specialized entity. The foundation serves as a comprehensive hub for university-industry cooperation, facilitating joint R&D and the commercialization of new technologies. It also actively supports student employment, startup club initiatives, and faculty patent applications and technology transfers.“The Startup Leap Center, operated under the Seowon University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation’s SPARK initiative, serves as the lead organization dedicated to providing intensive support for companies in their growth stage — typically between their third and seventh year,” explained Chae Soyeon, Team Leader of the Center. “The Foundation also implements a range of national and startup support programs, including the Startup Leap Package of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.”“In 2023, Seowon University was designated as the sole lead institution for the Startup Leap Package among universities in the Chungcheong·Gangwon regions, and has maintained an A grade or higher in institutional evaluations for nine consecutive years,” Team Leader Chae emphasized. “We also operate specialized scale-up programs in collaboration with major corporations such as Shinhan Card and Kolmar Korea.” We met with Team Leader Chae on September 9th at the Seowon University Startup Leap Center in Cheongju City, Chungcheongbuk Province.What is the annual number of companies nurtured and their key performance outcomes in the Startup Leap Package?“Seowon University selects and provides commercialization support for approximately 30 startups annually. Over the last three years, we have identified and nurtured a total of 78 companies. These efforts have yielded significant results, including KRW 230 billion in total revenue, KRW 35 billion in follow-on investment, and the creation of 470 jobs. We have also cultivated a number of companies that have successfully exited through special listings or M&A.”What is the main business focus this year?“The biggest development this year has been the grand opening of the ‘SK hynix Startup Hall (SPARK)’ right here on the Seowon University campus. SPARK is home to a variety of support centers, including our Startup Leap Center, the New Business Startup School, the Dedicated Center for Sports Social Enterprises, and projects from SK hynix’s open innovation contests. With this new facility, we have now established a comprehensive startup infrastructure that supports ventures at every stage, from pre-seed to full-scale growth.”What would you identify as the core strengths of the Seowon University Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation?“Our foundation leverages the university’s deep resources and a robust network of specialized institutions across Chungbuk Province, particularly in the fields of bio-beauty, healthcare, AI platforms, and ICT convergence. In particular, we provide direct open innovation opportunities through our strategic collaborations with industry leaders like Kolmar Korea and Shinhan Card. Our greatest strength is our proven capability to operate specialized scale-up programs tailored to growth-stage companies, which include regular investor IR events and direct support for global expansion.”“The Startup Leap Center’s role is to serve as a key catalyst for corporate growth, moving far beyond simple financial support. First, we identify companies with high potential for scaling up. Leveraging our network of partner institutions, investors, and industry experts, we pinpoint companies that align with local industry needs and our specialized sectors, then match them with customized scale-up programs. We also assign a dedicated manager to provide hands-on, intensive support to each company. Our role goes beyond simply disbursing commercialization funds — we oversee the entire execution process, including business plan implementation monitoring, product development, marketing, and global expansion. We also facilitate critical network building and expert matching. We drive continuous growth by running specialized programs, fostering connections with VCs and major corporations, and implementing a roadmap-focused operational strategy guided by key performance indicators (KPIs). The Startup Leap Center functions as a true growth facilitator, providing the essential funding, networks, and specialized programming our companies need to succeed.”“Startup founders are like superheroes; they are expected to manage an incredible range of responsibilities with a very small team. Therefore, I believe they require a communication approach that is different from what one might use in a conventional organization. My approach is centered on concise, clear information delivery and fostering fast, decisive feedback. Instead of one-way lectures or announcements, I prioritize face-to-face visits and calls to thoroughly understand their situation and collaborate on solutions together. As a result, I often spend more time out of the office than in it.”“Startup support is about standing alongside someone’s challenges and aspirations, supporting their journey every step of the way. It’s appealing because you gain firsthand experience across diverse industries and get a front-row seat to the future of innovation. I also take great pride in serving as a vital part of the startup ecosystem—regularly engaging with entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and government agencies. And yes, of course, I have considered starting my own company. While I hope to launch my own venture someday, for now, I find that supporting other startups is the most rewarding and meaningful work I can be doing. Every day brings a new company and a new challenge, which makes the work inherently creative and exciting.”“The Startup Leap Package is a highly practical growth program designed specifically for companies that are in the market expansion phase. A key feature of the program is its substantial commercialization funding—providing up to KRW 300 million, with an average of KRW 150 million—and easing the financial burden on companies by requiring only a 10% cash contribution. The funds can be used with autonomy, covering not just technology development but also critical areas like marketing and hiring. Companies can also receive support through various scale-up programs such as IR pitching, investment linkage, market analysis, and global market development. Another strength is the program’s fair and objective selection process, which evaluates startups based on their technological merit and business viability—regardless of region.”“Seowon University runs an open innovation program in the beauty and bio sectors in collaboration with Kolmar Korea. Kolmar Korea, the nation’s largest ODM in beauty and bio, drives meaningful collaborations through its R&D center to enable mutual growth with innovative technology companies. This program directly supports the technological advancement and joint commercialization efforts of participating beauty and bio companies. We also support market expansion by featuring a dedicated pavilion at the Osong International Beauty Industry Expo and facilitating targeted buyer meetings.Another one of our flagship initiatives is a customer validation program that combines market analysis through branding coaching with big data surveys from our partner, Shinhan Card. This program goes far beyond simple funding; it is designed to help startups achieve Brand-Market Fit and then leverage real customer data to refine their Item-Market Fit within their target market.”“Seowon University operates the ‘Seowon Startup Meetup,’ or SSM. This initiative includes private IR events, office meetings with investors, and global IR pitching sessions that are held frequently throughout the year. Through individualized diagnostics and consultations, we address startups’ core challenges by connecting them with experts in investment, market expansion, technology, and management. We also create active forums for information exchange, with a strong emphasis on ensuring a strong strategic fit between startups and potential investors. I see business as fundamentally about networking and collaboration.”“SPARK is a comprehensive startup support platform designed to embrace everyone: from pre-seed to growth-stage companies, from young to mid-career founders, and from small business owners to deep-tech innovators. The social value generated by scale-up companies goes well beyond economic impact—it fuels job creation, boosts the regional economy, and promotes a culture of innovation. Looking ahead, we plan to expand and professionalize our specialized programs to align with Chungbuk’s three major strategic industries: Bio-Health, System Semiconductors/Secondary Batteries, and Smart Agriculture/Food Tech. This will build upon our existing ‘Bio Scale-up’ program to include dedicated tracks for these high-growth fields. As Chungbuk’s flagship startup platform, SPARK will be the central axis for discovering and nurturing the exceptional companies that will lead our local industry into the future.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com