[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘SEOLARAE,’ a Korean Medicinal Food Brand that Develops and Sells Dual-Formulation Korean Medicinal Food

“We are moving in the direction of more advanced health foods, in particular, ‘dual-formulation Korean medicinal food.’ This product is based on technology that allows for the simultaneous absorption of liquid and tablets in one intake. We focus on maximizing the absorption rate and effectiveness of each ingredient through combined formulations. Beyond simply mixing formulations, it is the result of considering the convenience of intake, functional synergy, and innovation of the consumer experience.”SEOLARAE is a startup that develops Korean Medicinal Food and discovers customers interested in Korean medicine. It was founded in November 2021 by CEO Ji JongHwan (31), a clinical Korean medicine pharmacist and graduate of the Department of Korean Pharmacy at Kyung Hee University.CEO Ji said, “SEOLARAE is a Korean medicinal food brand created by clinical Korean medicine pharmacists from the Department of Korean Pharmacy at Kyung Hee University,” and added, “We are researching and developing Korean medicinal foods for modern people by integrating the ancestral wisdom of Korean medicine recipes with modern scientific production methods.”Currently, SEOLARAE is integrating an AI-based health screening system, and expanding to a hyper-personalized solution that can recommend optimized combinations of formulations after analyzing the individual health conditions, lifestyle habits, significant symptoms, and other factors of users. This goes beyond simply using high-quality ingredients by providing data-driven guidance on who should receive what and through what method to maximize effectiveness.“This is an important turning point in the evolution of the SEOLARAE brand beyond the simple development of health functional foods to a ‘customizable Korean medicine healthcare platform based on AI health screening.’ We will continue to fuse technology with Korean medicine knowledge to open a new health food market suitable for the era of customization.”SEOLARAE's greatest competitive advantages are‘innovative formulation’ and the ‘integration of personalized technology.’ The existing health-functional food market is mostly focused on single formulations, and consumers often rely on information about ingredients when selecting products. SEOLARAE has introduced a new ‘dual-formulation’intake method that maximizes the absorption rate and prolongs effectiveness by allowing users to take liquid and tablets at the same time. This is a clear point of differentiation from existing formulations.“By combining this with an AI health screening system, we are now able to recommend customized formulations based on individual lifestyle habits, constitution, and current health status, rather than simply selling products. Consumers will no longer have to choose from countless products based on ‘intuition,’ but will instead receive data-based guidance on ‘the most appropriate combination for me.’ I believe this will become a new standard in the health-functional food market. Not only that, but by controlling all processes, from production based on premium domestic Korean medicinal ingredients to packaging⠀and responding to customers, we are building trust in the brand that will serve as a long-term competitive advantage. I am confident that the three pillars of technological ability, product power, and customer trust will work in balance to give us an unrivaled position in the market.”SEOLARAE is currently working together with four team members. CEO Ji emphasized that, “All our team members have extensive practical experience and outstanding problem-solving abilities.” “Facing unknown problems every moment and going through trial and error are in the nature of a startup organization. At these times, the important thing is not what you know or don't know, but your willingness and approach to solving the problem. Even today, many CEOs say that the number of organizational members is small compared to sales. Still, I believe that one proactive person has a greater ability to solve problems than 10 passive people.”Regarding future plans, CEO Ji said, “In the short term, our biggest goals are to expand the dual-formulation Korean medicinal food lineup systematically and to commercialize our hyper-personalized recommendation system based on AI health screening.”“Currently, some formulations that we have piloted, such as agarwood tablets with condensed milk, have received a positive response. In the future, we plan to present various product categories more precisely customized by body type, age, and lifestyle patterns. In addition, on the technical side, beyond simple screening, we plan to further refine our constantly evolving AI algorithm by continuously collecting and analyzing user data. Ultimately, our long-term vision is to develop a digital healthcare platform that enables users to understand their own physical condition at a glance, and select and manage an appropriate Korean medicine solution tailored to their needs. At the brand level, we are preparing to advance beyond the domestic market to the global wellness market. We believe that products that reinterpret traditional Korean medicine through modernization and technology will appeal to global consumers. With this aim, we are systematically pursuing a scientific foundation for our products, overseas certifications, and localization strategies.Ultimately, SEOLARAE's aim is not just to sell health-functional foods, but to establish itself as a brand that can understand people's body types, health conditions, and lifestyles, and provide appropriate care. Our greatest goal is to grow into a brand that can sincerely contribute to the everyday lives of every customer.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com