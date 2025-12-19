[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘SOLIC,’ Developer of the Natural Product Smart Farm Platform ‘Button’

KIM BOMI, CEO of SOLIC



Development of a platform that covers the entire natural product cycle of cultivation, harvesting, processing, and distribution

Button's key competitive advantage is its generative AI-based growth agent technology

SOLIC is the company that is developing ‘Button,’ a smart farm platform for functional natural products. It was founded in January 2019 by CEO KIM BOMI (46).SOLIC is pursuing ESG management and internalizing green bio-integrated platform technology that combines IT and BT. In particular, it is developing practical smart farm solutions based on input from farmers that address real-world problems.Button is not a simple cultivation solution, but a comprehensive platform that encompasses the entire natural product cycle, including cultivation, harvesting, processing, and distribution. In line with the brand philosophy of solving complex agricultural issues with the touch of just one button, we are developing intuitive and automated systems that enable even novice farmers to operate smart farms with ease.“As the name suggests, SOLIC's natural product full-cycle smart farm, Button, is a platform that integrates all stages of functional natural product farming, from cultivation to harvesting, processing, and distribution. Beyond simply growing crops, it's an industrialized model that covers the entire process of turning crops into products.”First, in terms of hardware, the modular smart farm we developed consists of a composite environmental controller, portable nutrient dosers, cultivation modules, sensors, and other components. In particular, our portable nutrient doser can deliver nutrient solutions with greater precision than conventional products. It's also easy to install and move, cost-effective, and compact, making it suitable for small and medium-sized farms. This can be seen as a practical innovation that has overcome the downsides of conventional fixed nutrient dosers.In terms of software, an app-based control system is provided. Users can control and monitor their cultivation environment in real-time using the app. In particular, when the user sets a crop growth target using the project function, the generative AI automatically proposes daily growth strategies tailored to the target.“Through this technology, SOLIC provides a system that helps even novice farmers with insufficient agricultural experience to start and manage natural product cultivation easily. Furthermore, SOLIC doesn't just provide solutions; it also purchases all the natural products produced and extracts functional ingredients directly, or supplies them in their raw state, to biotech and cosmetics companies, thereby linking the entire cycle from natural product cultivation to product creation. That's what sets the company apart.”CEO Kim said, “Button's key competitive advantage is its generative AI-based growth agent technology.” “More than a simple control system, the generative AI trains itself and makes judgments based on crop growth data, and then proposes cultivation strategies. In line with the characteristics of smart farms, which enable precise environmental control, Button collects and analyzes data at each stage of crop growth and has a system that utilizes this data. Using the Button platform, we combine internal data and external public data in a vector database, generating tens to hundreds of thousands of datasets. These are then analyzed using our proprietary machine learning model to derive growth strategies. When a farmer sets a growth goal, the AI generates an optimized daily growth plan tailored to their specific needs. This method is much more intelligent and user-friendly than existing smart farm systems.”Another strong point is our field-oriented hardware technology. SOLIC's portable nutrient doser is more than just a technical device. It was designed from the perspective of actual farmers, taking into consideration ease of installation, maintenance efficiency, and cost savings. Its composite environmental controller complies with national standards and was designed to be compatible with sensors and other actuators from various manufacturers.“Another of Solik’s competitive advantages is its revenue model that extends from cultivation to product creation. The company doesn't stop at cultivating natural products. Still, by directly connecting the processes of purchasing, processing, and sales, it enables farmers who have adopted the Button smart farm to secure stable profits while focusing solely on production. This is currently the only such full-cycle smart farm business model in Korea.”SOLIC is participating in various exhibitions to promote the Button technology. The company participated in the 2024 SOFTWAVE exhibition at the end of last year and Smart Tech Korea (STK2025) this year to promote the Button's full-cycle natural product smart farm.SOLIC began activities to attract Series A investment this year and is receiving investment meetups and consulting through the Startup Scale-Up Package program. Led by a CTO with over 20 years of experience in the robotics AI field, including robots and mechanical engineering, SOLIC is composed of the Strategic Planning Office, which creates business plans and establishes strategies, the Design and Marketing Team, which handles designs and marketing, the Software Development Team, and the Maintenance Team.Regarding future plans, CEO KIM said, "Our short-term goal is to establish the full-cycle natural product smart farm Button as the representative solution in the domestic smart farm market," and added, "We are focusing on helping smart farm technology diffuse naturally in the agricultural field and making it easier for farmers to cultivate crops."