[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘STUDIOYAMYAM,’ Operator of the All-in-One B2B Webinar Sales Platform ‘WebiNow’

STUDIOYAMYAM operates the all-in-one B2B webinar sales platform ‘WebiNow.’ It was founded in February 2021 by CEO JOO KWANGSOO (31).STUDIOYAMYAM is providing support for in-person meetings with overseas buyers and direct lead management through online webinars.The WebiNow SaaS bundles webinar (web + seminar) planning, promotion, live sessions, data analysis, and follow-up sales into one service Users can easily create a single landing page to bring webinar viewers together and conduct real-time streaming, chats, and surveys. When a broadcast finishes, the information, activity log, and survey results of participants are automatically structured and displayed on the dashboard, allowing for potential customer management similar to a CRM program.“The collection of customer data through webinars is a key differentiator. Zoom and Google Meet are primarily focused on B2C video conferencing and are limited in their ability to acquire customer databases. With our company's service, webinar participant information, chat surveys conducted during the webinar, and similar data can all be checked on the administrator page. Promotions can also be conducted, directly or indirectly, after the webinar.”STUDIOYAMYAM acquired its initial customers while conducting POC with its B2B sales and marketing departments. CEO JOO said, “Based on these customer cases, we plan to conduct both sales and marketing activities.”STUDIOYAMYAM recently received a seed bridge from Korea University Holdings, and based on this investment, it plans to generate performance results through its internationally oriented services. Through B2B SaaS, it is supporting market development for companies seeking to expand overseas.What made CEO JOO decide to start a new company? “Even when I was working at a company, I found it very fulfilling when I achieved results by creating new business services. In conventional organizations, there are difficulties in the process of creating new business, so I took on the challenge of starting my own business to speed things up.”Since launching the startup, CEO JOO said, “When a newly launched service feature is officially delivered to customers and then recognized for its performance, I feel a real sense of accomplishment,” and added, “I'm constantly telling my team members that what we do is create services that don't exist in Korea. Creating new value in the market is what makes me most proud.”STUDIOYAMYAM is composed of the Development Team, which developed WebiNow, the Marketing Team, which operates and promotes it, and the Video Team, which produces webinar content.Regarding future plans, CEO JOO said, “I want to achieve global success,” and added, “I dream of seeing domestic companies use our all-in-one WebiNow service when they expand their sales channels and export their products overseas.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com