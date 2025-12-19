[Selected for the Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘Spacebit,’ a Startup that's Developing a Domestic Satellite-based Optical Wireless Telecommunication System

Park Jungtae, CEO of Spacebit



Completed ground testing of satellite Internet 1,000 times faster than that offered by any existing company, developing Internet 10,000 times faster

Successfully tested 1 Gbps last year and 2.5 Gbps in the first half of 2025, planning to test 10 Gbps in the second half of this year, ‘ultimate goal of 100 Gbps’

“I have a bachelor's degree in physics and a master's degree in artificial intelligence, and I've completed the coursework for a doctorate in space information at Ajou University. I've worked at Intellian Technologies, a company listed on the KOSDAQ, and Lumir, which was recently listed. I have over 15 years of experience working at companies in satellite-related industries, including Intellian Technologies and Lumir. I've contributed to the domestic development of satellite Internet devices for the Danuri spacecraft and data storage devices for the 1st and 2nd National Land Satellites. Currently, through Spacebit, I'm developing fast and efficient satellite Internet technology, and I'm also venturing into the space ESG industry.”Spacebit is a startup that's developing a domestic satellite-based optical wireless telecommunication system. It was founded in November 2021 by CEO Park Jungtae (40).Spacebit is currently developing satellite Internet equipment in collaboration with the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute in Gwangju, South Korea. “We have completed a ground test for satellite Internet that is 1,000 times faster than the existing satellite Internet device on the Danuri lunar probe. We are currently developing Internet speeds that are 2,000 and 10,000 times faster, and are making an effort to catch up with advanced Internet countries quickly.”Additionally, the company is undertaking projects to provide developing nations with Internet infrastructure using optical wireless telecommunication technology. Based on this, the company is also providing technology to solve issues in space-to-ground optical wireless communication for low-orbit satellites.“Several existing companies are working on solutions to issues in optical ground communication for low-orbit satellites, but low-orbit optical space-to-ground Internet has disadvantages in terms of line of sight (LOS) because the satellites pass by more quickly than those in high orbits, such as geostationary orbits. There is also the problem of finding a suitable location with the right cloud and weather conditions at the right time to receive the signal. To address these issues, we propose mobile optical ground stations. This method is more advantageous in regions where it is easy to find large areas of land with stable weather conditions throughout the year, rather than regions surrounded by the sea on three sides, where the weather is unstable and there's frequent cloud cover. For example, Mongolia has vast desert terrain, and Vietnam has an elongated north-south landmass that takes a long time for low-orbit satellites to pass over. We have selected the practical approach of first installing the necessary optical telecommunication infrastructure in the region through ODA (Official Development Assistance). In this way, we can contribute to the equitable development of telecommunication infrastructure within the international community while enhancing regional accessibility. Because of our unique approach, once the regional telecommunications infrastructure projects we are currently promoting are completed, they will likely attract many users next year.”CEO Park said, “Spacebit's competitive advantage lies in its high-speed satellite Internet technology.” “It's much faster than existing technologies, and can be used efficiently in space, not just on Earth. By utilizing optical telecommunication technology, we are enabling faster and more stable communication. We provide differentiated solutions by developing products based on space technology that help address various social issues. In addition to high-speed bidirectional optical wireless communications, it also includes existing RF functionality, making it highly versatile. The potential applications are endless.”Spacebit is developing new sales channels through collaboration with government agencies and research institutes. “The Korea Aerospace Research Institute, ETRI, and other existing customers continue to seek out Spacebit. Based on this, we are pursuing ongoing technology development in parallel with our marketing efforts. In addition, we are expanding sales channels by attracting the attention of the governments of beneficiary countries through projects aimed at addressing the social issues they face.”The company is actively developing overseas sales channels. “Domestically, there's already enough wired infrastructure, so high-speed Internet is available. However, we've concluded that there are limitations when it comes to installing wired infrastructure in beneficiary countries such as Vietnam. So we're conducting business in Vietnam at the country's invitation.”Currently, Spacebit is composed of a team of executives from ADD (Agency for Defense Development) with over 10 years of experience in the space industry, former employees of satellite companies, and related research experts. The company has established a branch office in Gwangju and is collaborating with the Gwangju ETRI. The company is receiving academic and technological support through a collaborative partnership with Hannam University's Satellite Application Research Center.Regarding future plans, CEO Park said, “By developing ESG space satellites, we hope to contribute to finding solutions for issues related to the global ecosystem, food, and safety,” and added, “Our ultimate goal is to create the world's fastest satellite Internet device and mobile optical ground station and provide services worldwide.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com