[Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] ‘CV3,’ a company that develops AD-Tech solutions for managing advertising media in one place

CV3 is a company that develops AD-Tech solutions that help gather advertising media in one place for searching, operating, and managing. It was founded in January 2021 by CEO Yang Jinho (39).CEO Yang said, “CV3 has technological expertise in the AD-Tech market and live commerce data analysis.” He added, “Our goal is to clarify our position in the market, differentiate our technology, secure data, and advance into the global market.”The company’s flagship item is a service called ‘Adsoon.’ It is an AD-Tech solution that helps gather multiple advertising media in one place for searching, operating, and managing. It was designed to help advertisers manage and optimize ads scattered across multiple platforms more efficiently.Another item it offers is a live commerce data analysis tool called ‘Labangba Data Lab.’ It is a service that collects live commerce and home shopping sales data in real time and presents it in the form of rankings and statistics.In addition, CV3 operates a live commerce offerwall marketing service called ‘Labangplus’ and a live commerce production agency service called ‘Labangbar Studio,’ thereby strengthening its expertise in data analysis and media lab services.“Our competitiveness lies in quickly bringing to market the products that customers truly need. Our goal is to achieve PMF (Product Market Fit) and create products that can grow independently without requiring extensive marketing. In the case of Adsoon, which has been officially launched, its key feature is integrating data from multiple advertising media to propose the most effective advertising strategies, thereby enhancing advertising performance.”The first to achieve PMF, ‘Labangbar Data Lab’ currently holds over 900,000 broadcast data records. Based on this, it offers exact and in-depth analysis.“This strategy is also being proven through actual results. Since the launch of ‘Labangbar Data Lab’ in March 2022, CV3 has rapidly established itself in the live commerce B2B market. We place great importance on our product portfolio. Each year we launch at least one new service, and 30% of our total revenue comes from products released within the past three years.”CEO Yang said, “Reaching customers through digital marketing is the most important factor.” He added, “We put significant effort into search engine optimization. We pay close attention to the search engine optimization of each content page so that when industry experts search for information, they can naturally find it on our site.”“We manage every touchpoint to reach customers, such as keyword advertising, SNS marketing, onboarding programs to increase conversion rates, and advertiser training programs. Our goal is to secure content that can generate word-of-mouth. These carefully gathered customers are then guided to continue using our services through retention programs, newsletters, and conferences.”How did CEO Yang come to establish the company? “CV3 was launched through the Shinhan Card in-house venture program. We became the first in the industry to spin off into a start-up successfully. After verifying new ideas and securing business feasibility in the stable environment of a large corporation, we are now growing as an independent company.”After founding the company, CEO Yang said, “The most rewarding part is that many AI service materials and industry articles are written based on data from our products.” He added, “In the live commerce and home shopping industries, there had not been much data available to understand market trends, so I feel proud that our service has been of great help to professionals in the field.”CV3 is operated by a team of 13 members. “We are a capable organization, with all four of our services surpassing the break-even point. By systemizing and automating processes and continuously exploring new markets, we are becoming increasingly stronger.”Regarding future plans, CEO Yang said, “We will launch a global service that will bring a new wave to the marketing industry.” He added, “As we have successfully established multiple business models, our internal confidence in achieving success has grown significantly. We will continue to strive endlessly to become ‘a company that provides innovative solutions that change customers’ lives.’”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com