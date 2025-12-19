[Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] 'RMSCIENCE,' a company specializing in R&D and export of cosmeceuticals based on deep ocean water

Chae Yeon Lee, CEO of RMSCIENCE



Received high recognition from consumers and experts, and entered premium distribution channels in Sweden and Paris, France

Regional value, storytelling, and the use of ESG-based ingredients also appeal to global buyers

RMSCIENCE, a cosmetics R&D and export specialist, is achieving visible results in domestic and overseas markets through its derma-cosmetic brand ‘O’LABS,’ which is based on deep ocean water.Founded in August 2020 by 28-year-old young entrepreneur Lee Chae Yeon, RMSCIENCE has continued its steady growth, building on milestones such as graduating with 'Excellence' from the K-Unicorn Academy and being selected as an Outstanding Youth Startup in Chuncheon. The company name was created by combining the CEO’s baptismal name, ‘RoseMaria’, with SCIENCE (continuous research).O’LABS, a brand that embodies RMSCIENCE’s spirit of experimentation, pursues honest derma-cosmetics and has established itself as a brand that goes beyond simple cosmetics by combining technology with storytelling. Key ingredients, including deep ocean water, stevia, and idebenone, have been verified through in-house clinical trials and research. Additionally, the stories behind each ingredient also create emotional resonance with consumers.The flagship product, 'O’LABS Mineral Cleansing Serum,‘ features a formula based on deep ocean water and has been well-received by both consumers and experts for addressing the shortcomings of oil cleansers. In particular, with a brand story that emphasizes the locality of Goseong, Gangwon-do, and ESG-based ingredients, it has entered premium concept stores and clean beauty boutiques in Paris, France, and Sweden, earning positive recognition from global buyers.Its technological capabilities are also attracting attention. The 'O’LABS Idemez Skin Reverse Cream,' which applies IDEMEZ technology to stabilize the antioxidant ingredient idebenone, drew positive responses from European buyers from the prototype stage and secured differentiated competitiveness in the derma-cosmetic market with 180% improved skin absorption compared to conventional products and low-carbon technology.CEO Lee said, “Until 2023, we attempted expansion mainly in the Southeast Asian market, but there was a gap between the cost-effectiveness-driven market structure and our brand philosophy.” She added, “From this point, our goal is to strengthen sales quality in Europe and North America, while pursuing quantitative growth in Asia through market share expansion.” Currently, RMSCIENCE is strengthening its position as a premium derma brand by using Europe as a strategic base.Building on its experience of entering Southeast Asia in 2023, since 2024, RMSCIENCE has been promoting K-beauty and Paris Olympics-linked promotions, as well as global PoC (Europe) projects. The company has also expanded its collaborations with premium distribution channels in Paris, Sweden, Spain, and more. In particular, ingredients derived from deep ocean water in Goseong, Gangwon-do, combined with low-carbon R&D technology and an ESG management philosophy, are recognized by European buyers as key brand differentiation factors.“In Europe, we plan to identify concept stores, clean beauty boutiques, and wellness-focused retail buyers that are seeking unique and functional skincare brands. We are also continuously discussing potential collaboration with the President of L’Oréal Asia Pacific, with whom we established a connection at the Monaco VROOM SUMMIT.”In Korea, the company is expanding its B2B distribution network for dermatology clinics and aesthetic specialists, implementing a sales strategy based on expertise. Offline, the company is expanding brand touchpoints, starting with a pop-up store in Hongdae and through collaborations with lifestyle select shops. In particular, it participated in an urban regeneration program called the '1 Euro Project,' using it as a platform to share its brand philosophy and lifestyle directly with customers rather than through large distribution channels. Through this, the company achieved not only short-term sales but also gains in brand awareness and customer trust.In China, at the '2025 CIBE Shanghai International Beauty Expo,' it was selected as one of the Top 10 Choicest Brands (严选十大品牌), establishing its official position as a K-beauty brand. Building on this, the company is expanding its brand touchpoints through digital platforms by negotiating entry into Shanghai duty-free shops, opening a Tmall brand store, and accelerating KOL marketing on Xiaohongshu (小红书). In particular, based on the strong local consumer interest in ESG-based functional products, the company is building a differentiated brand image.RMSCIENCE has grown thus far without external investment, relying on its own product capabilities and distribution performance, but this year it is pursuing Pre-A funding to expand into the European market, advance its R&D, and secure talent.“We have secured an LOI (Letter of Intent) from a Silicon Valley VC, and the funds raised will be primarily invested in deep ocean water R&D, global marketing, and talent acquisition.”The company is also focusing on talent development from an organizational perspective. The team, which has grown together with the founding members, is divided into planning and strategy, marketing, research, and administration. An intern who once worked as a student assistant is now a full-time manager, and a student majoring in biomedical engineering is preparing to be hired as a researcher.CEO Lee said, “Based on our experience in the Southeast Asian market, we are focusing on establishing Europe as a strategic base, strengthening brand competitiveness in Korea, and maximizing sales in China.” She added, “Our goal is to secure contracts with overseas buyers by participating in European exhibitions such as SLUSH France and entering global distribution channels like Amazon. We will continue to advance R&D on ESG-based ingredients derived from deep ocean water to enhance both our brand and technological capabilities further.”“Going beyond simple price competition, RMSCIENCE aims to grow into a premium derma brand that transcends K-beauty, driven by technological expertise and branding.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com