[Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] ‘ACOT,’ a company developing energy and environmental materials such as battery electrode materials

ACOT is a company that develops energy and environmental materials, including battery electrode materials, hydrogen catalysts, and separators. It was founded in September 2022 by Joon Hyung Shim (48), a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Korea University.ACOT is developing advanced materials in the energy and environmental sectors, including battery electrode materials, hydrogen catalysts, and separators. In particular, by leveraging its proprietary surface treatment technology, ACOT has successfully developed high-performance, high-functionality materials and components.“By using ACOT materials, it is possible to develop long-life batteries and achieve high-efficiency hydrogen production. We have confirmed that the precious metal catalyst developed by our company can achieve the target performance at less than half the production cost compared to existing products. Based on this, we have also succeeded in developing high-efficiency, high-durability separator components and will soon establish a mass production system.”In most cases, battery electrodes and catalysts use raw materials in powder form, commonly referred to as ‘powder materials.’ ACOT possesses a unique technology that enables precise and uniform coating of each powder particle surface with functional films. In this way, it has created a new type of powder with distinct internal and external structures. This is called a ‘core-shell material.’ The company has also succeeded in developing processes and equipment capable of mass-producing core-shell structured powders.“One of the most widely used catalysts across industries is platinum. It is primarily used in various fields, including automobiles, chemical and refining processes, and fuel cells. By utilizing ACOT’s technology, platinum can be thinly coated onto inexpensive conductive particles to produce platinum catalysts with the same performance. In this case, material costs can be reduced by more than 90% compared to conventional methods.”ACOT is actively conducting joint research and PoC (Proof of Concept) studies with leading domestic and global companies. It is already collaborating with several major domestic corporations in the fields of batteries and catalysts, and some have even reached supply contracts. It is promoting joint research on hydrogen catalysts with the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany. It is also entering into or negotiating equipment and material supply contracts with companies and research institutes in Europe and the United States. In addition, ACOT is actively promoting its technology and products by participating in global machinery and materials exhibitions such as Hannover Messe. Recently, it has established its U.S. subsidiary, laying the foundation for global business expansion.ACOT has secured pre-A funding of ₩1.2 billion and is currently raising an additional ₩3 to ₩5 billion in its Series A round.The majority of ACOT’s members are research and development personnel. The development team is divided into the Powder Materials Development Team, the Separator Development Team, and the Equipment Development Team. “We are continuously expanding our development workforce, and recently we have also secured a dedicated space for the development team to produce prototypes.”Regarding future plans, CEO Shim said, “There are two main goals we are focusing on.” He continued, “The first is to continuously secure and advance our differentiated surface coating technology and mass production technology. This is a factor that determines the company’s core competitiveness and is crucial for securing technological leadership. The second is to expand meaningful sales with domestic and global clients. The fact that companies continue to purchase our products is the most definitive proof that our technology and market competitiveness are recognized.”CEO Shim said, “ACOT’s ultimate goal is to establish a stable position in the global supply chain based on its unique technology in the essential materials market for the energy and environmental sectors,” adding, “To realize this vision, we look forward to the participation of investors who will join us.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com