[Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] ‘EPIGEN,’ a company developing biomaterials that are core technologies for diagnostics

Possesses core technologies in the field of molecular diagnostics and, based on these, develops a variety of materialsWith products that are globally competitive, recently obtained approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug SafetyEPIGEN is a company that develops biomaterials, which are core technologies for diagnostics. It was founded in March 2021 by Yoon Hyungyoon (40).CEO Yoon earned a Ph.D. in Urology from a medical school and became interested in biomaterials while developing a urine-based cancer diagnostic kit, which led him to start the company.The technology possessed by EPIGEN is based on diagnostic technology. In the diagnostic field, the company possesses core technologies in molecular diagnostics, and based on these, it is developing a variety of materials.A specific example of molecular diagnostics is the technology used during the COVID-19 pandemic, where samples collected at public health centers were tested to confirm the presence of any particular virus, and the results were delivered via text message. This is the same technology employed by specialized research institutes and testing agencies for diagnosis and notification. The various reagents (biomaterials) used in this process are EPIGEN’s core items.“Bio reagents (materials) are considered core elements in diagnostic testing, which makes it a highly demanding technology that requires excellence in precision, accuracy, and reproducibility. It is a technology with production bases located only in certain countries around the world, such as the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, China, and Japan. In Korea as well, only a few listed companies, such as Intron and Bioneer, have secured production technology, highlighting the difficulty of developing this technology. Even with such technology, it remains challenging to meet various conditions, including price competitiveness and technological capability. It is also challenging to find products that match the performance level of global companies.”The biomaterials possessed by EPIGEN are globally competitive products, and they have recently received approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.“EPIGEN’s unique competitiveness lies in creating products that deliver top-level performance while minimizing manpower. We have secured 24 different types of bio reagents, which gives us the advantage of being able to provide the optimal reagents used in molecular diagnostics. In Korea, we offer the best-performing products, and compared to overseas products of equivalent performance, we maintain competitiveness at 60% of the price.”EPIGEN supplies its products to domestic universities and research institutes. “Although the amount is not yet significant, we have achieved sales of around ₩1 billion in Korea. We are working on exports and collaborations with large corporations to enable mass supply. Through the Startup Scale-Up Package, we are also collaborating with Kolmar to validate our technology. We have also received seed investment from Big Bang Angels and Mirae Technology Holdings.”How did CEO Yoon come to start the company? “While conducting research in the diagnostic field, we often had to use overseas products. The unreasonable structure continues to this day, where foreign companies do not address issues such as price, supply time, or defective products, leaving the entire burden solely on researchers. This is because there are no alternative products despite the high prices. I decided to take on the challenge of starting a business to improve this situation.”After starting the company, CEO Yoon said, “The greatest reward has been gaining colleagues to work with,” adding, “When I made scout offers to people I had known for a long time, they readily agreed to join me each time. I am genuinely grateful for and value all the colleagues in Cheongju and Daejeon who are still working with me.”EPIGEN is composed entirely of researchers. “It is a system where researchers themselves handle development, production, and even sales. It is composed entirely of highly experienced professionals with over 10 years of expertise, making the team exceptionally strong in both cohesion and execution.”Regarding future plans, CEO Yoon said, “We are preparing for the next pandemic,” adding, “Along with actively responding to future emerging issues, we are conducting research at the same pace as the development of new studies and equipment. We aim to become the best research company in Korea and the leading producer of bioreagents (materials).”Date of Establishment: March 2021Main Business: Diagnostic kits, biomaterialsAchievements: Admission to and top graduation from the K-Unicorn Academy (awarded the Minister of SMEs and Startups Prize), selection for the Startup Scale-Up Package, completion of the TIPS project, and awarded the Minister’s Prize in the Public Technology Start-up Commercialization Program이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com