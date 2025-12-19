[Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] N CER, a startup developing devices for Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, prediction, and measurement

Kim Jaewon, CEO of N CER



Develops technology that analyzes bio-signals with AI to enable early disease diagnosis and prognosis prediction

Creates technologies needed by both patients and medical professionals, based on designs with a deep understanding of medical settings

N CER is a company that develops devices for Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, bio-signal-based risk prediction, and measurement. It was founded in September 2019 by Kim Jaewon (39).CEO Kim, an anesthesiologist and Ph.D. in engineering, is researching digital healthcare solutions based on bio-signals. He started the company to develop technologies that can provide practical support in medical settings. N CER, a bio-signal technology-based company, is developing technology that analyzes bio-signals, including fNIRS (functional near-infrared spectroscopy), EEG (electroencephalography), and PPG (photoplethysmography), using AI to enable early disease diagnosis and prognosis prediction.N CER is developing and commercializing several products, including Alz Sniff, Brain Spa, and ABS. Alz Sniff is a device that aids in the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease through olfactory stimulation and fNIRS. The technology was developed based on the insight that olfactory decline is associated with beta-amyloid accumulation.Brain Spa is a wellness device that promotes improvements in sleep and cognitive function through 40Hz gamma wave stimulation. As a wellness device that can also be used at home, exploratory clinical trials conducted with university hospitals have confirmed some effects on improving brain function. ABS is a device that can simultaneously measure brain waves and near-infrared signals. It can be widely used, ranging from monitoring anesthesia depth in operating rooms to applications in the field of neuroscience.“The competitiveness of our products lies in the fact that they are designed with a deep understanding of medical settings, developing technologies that both patients and medical professionals genuinely need. In particular, a major strength is that we have internalized on-device AI technology, which maximizes computational efficiency and enables real-time analysis. In addition, during technology development, we do not rely solely on partial data but utilize the full range of data applied in actual medical settings whenever possible. For example, in the field of dementia, instead of relying solely on simple surveys or bio-signals, we include all key data used in dementia diagnosis—such as MRI and PET-CT—to build precise and clinically reliable AI models.”N CER is securing initial references through joint research with clinical institutions. It is participating in domestic and international conferences and exhibitions (such as CES) and seeking collaborations with major distributors and global partners. It is preparing for overseas certification and exports through partners in Japan, Taiwan, and the United States.N CER initially operated mainly through government-supported R&D projects and start-up grants, and has so far carried out projects worth approximately ₩8 billion in total. Additionally, it has received a total investment of approximately ₩4.2 billion up to Series A. Recently, N CER has been conducting confirmatory clinical trials for Alz Sniff and is in the process of raising bridge investment ahead of its global expansion. It is prioritizing investors with an interest in digital healthcare and AI.How did CEO Kim come to start the company? “As a physician, I founded the company to solve the problems I experienced in clinical settings through technology. The initial funding was secured through personal funds, government R&D projects, startup competition prize money, and seed investment.”After founding the company, CEO Kim said, “The greatest reward is the sense of fulfillment that comes from knowing the technology we create can change patients’ lives.”In addition to CEO Kim, N CER consists of a team of approximately 10 members, including a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering serving as CTO, AI developers, a medical device W/FW engineer from a mid-sized company, clinical advisory medical staff, as well as design and business development teams. They are graduates with master’s and doctoral degrees in medicine and engineering, possessing the capability to understand both technology and clinical practice.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “Alz Sniff is currently undergoing confirmatory clinical trials,” adding, “We are aiming for U.S. FDA registration following Taiwan FDA approval.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com