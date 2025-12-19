[Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] ‘NCF Tech,’ a deep-tech startup developing EUV pellicles used in semiconductor manufacturing processes

Nam Ki Bong, CEO of NCF Tech



After more than eight years of industry-academia projects, developing the world’s first third-generation pellicle based on carbon thin film

Continuously verifying the structural stability of pellicles, EUV transmission characteristics, and the potential for process independence

NCF Tech is a deep-tech startup developing EUV pellicles used in semiconductor manufacturing processes. It was founded in July 2023 by Nam Ki Bong (41).NCF Tech is developing the world’s first third-generation pellicle based on carbon thin film. During his doctoral program, CEO Nam gained extensive practical experience in industry-linked projects, not only focusing on R&D in EUV pellicles and semiconductor processes but also engaging in joint research with Samsung Electronics, planning and executing government R&D projects, and reviewing technology commercialization.The main product is a carbon-based pellicle capable of withstanding high-power EUV lithography equipment. It is a component currently used by foundry companies such as TSMC and Samsung in the production of system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductors, including GPUs and CPUs.An EUV pellicle is an ultra-thin film consumable that protects the semiconductor circuit mask from contaminants inside EUV lithography equipment—worth hundreds of billions of KRW—supplied exclusively by ASML.The EUV process is a procedure that uses extreme ultraviolet light with a wavelength of only 13.5 nm to etch precise circuits at the nanometer scale. Because it operates in an extremely sensitive and high-power environment, a pellicle must simultaneously possess high EUV transmittance, heat resistance, radiation resistance, and mechanical stability.“The currently commercialized EUV pellicles are first-generation silicon-based pellicles, mainly used in 250W-class EUV lithography equipment, and are produced and utilized in-house by TSMC. Second-generation metal-silicon-based pellicles, which can withstand higher power, are manufactured by Mitsui Chemicals in Japan and are applied to 400W-class equipment. However, in next-generation EUV lithography equipment with output of 600W or higher, the performance limitations of existing silicon- and metal-silicon-based pellicles in terms of heat resistance, transmittance, and lifespan have become evident, creating the need for an entirely new pellicle technology based on innovative materials. In response to this technological transition, we have been developing next-generation carbon-based pellicles that can withstand high-power EUV environments with stability, and we are aiming to commercialize the product within the next three years.”NCF Tech’s pellicle technology, validated through long-term technical reviews and joint development with Samsung Electronics, has a clear differentiation and feasibility compared to competitors in the market, based on its proven technological maturity.Most of the third-generation carbon-based pellicles currently under research are based on single CNT materials. Structurally, due to the high specific surface area resulting from the mesh-like form, as well as contamination from catalyst residues and low durability, there are fundamental limitations to lifespan and reliability in high-power EUV environments.To overcome this, NCF Tech has been researching and implementing its proprietary process based on Nano Graphite Film (NGF). This highly crystalline carbon-based material enables the self-supporting of an ultra-thin structure of approximately 15 nm.“In particular, through numerous sample tests with clients, we have verified the level of performance and stability required to withstand high-power EUV conditions. We are currently working on introducing 12-inch equipment and preparing for commercialization by establishing mass production facilities in the future. The core competitiveness of our technology lies in thermal stability, defect control, lifespan, and lifespan predictability, which existing products lack.”NCF Tech, as a technology-driven B2B materials company, prioritizes maintaining stable collaborative relationships with primary demand companies as its foremost strategy.EUV pellicles are consumables that are difficult to supply independently to clients, as they are structured to be delivered integrated within EUV equipment or mask components. For this reason, primary demand companies must be enterprises of a certain scale that have earned recognition for quality and reliability from end semiconductor customers. At the same time, they must be able to meet strict quality requirements.NCF Tech is a technology-driven deep-tech organization that develops advanced semiconductor materials, with a total of eight core members working full-time. Through an organic collaboration system with external experts, it is simultaneously promoting technology development and commercialization.Including CEO Nam, the team comprises three Ph.D.-level researchers, three process and equipment specialists, and technical advisors, with management support staff. It also includes personnel with practical experience from Samsung Electronics Semiconductor Research Center and equipment specialist institutions. It has a structure that enables technology development directly connected to industrial sites.Regarding future plans, CEO Nam said, “Our primary goal is to commercialize third-generation pellicles for EUV equipment with output of 600W or higher within the next three years,” adding, “To achieve this, we are step by step building 12-inch production infrastructure, conducting mass production verification based on customer processes, and securing reliability evaluations and certifications.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com