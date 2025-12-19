[Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] ‘enParticle,’ a company that produces and sells high-value-added particles using microfluidic technology

GO JEUNG SANG, CEO of enParticle



Founded based on 20 years of research experience and expertise while serving as a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Pusan National University

Developed original patented technology that can overcome production limits, with world-class production capacity and innovative manufacturing technology as its competitive edge

enParticle is a company that mass-produces and sells high-value-added particles using microfluidic technology. It was founded in January 2019 by CEO GO JEUNG SANG (55).CEO Go earned his Ph.D. at KAIST and completed his postdoctoral course at the University of Tokyo and Waseda University, where he conducted research on particle fabrication using microfluidic technology at the Nanotechnology Research Center. Since 2004, he has served as a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Pusan National University. Based on 20 years of research experience and expertise, he founded ‘enParticle’ to create value from particles.“enParticle has developed original patented technology that overcomes the production limitations long considered a drawback of microfluidic technology, while offering advantages in particle manufacturing such as precise size control, high uniformity, and high encapsulation efficiency of functional materials. We independently developed equipment that enables processes from research to mass production, and by applying this, we are conducting a CDMO business that develops pharmaceutical and cosmetic particles and supplies them to clients.”enParticle’s main business items are, first, the sale of lab-scale research equipment and disposable cartridges, the first in Korea to be applicable for particle research and manufacturing process optimization. Second, formulation services and particle development that support clients’ rapid commercialization, and third, a B2B business that identifies mass-production particles, manufactures them in large quantities, and supplies them to clients.CEO Go said, “enParticle’s first competitive strength is its world-class production capacity.” “In the case of cosmetics, the market demands large quantities, and rapid production response is required depending on marketing and fashion trends. enParticle possesses manufacturing technology that enables the world’s highest and fastest production response by applying its original patented channel integration technology.”The second strength is that as the market grows, clients’ required production volumes can increase. “At this point in the scale-up process of particle production, it is generally necessary to newly set up the process conditions. Recently, with the increasing use of genomic and biomaterials not only in pharmaceuticals but also in cosmetics, more expensive materials are being used compared to conventional synthetics, which means that consuming large amounts during process setup inevitably increases costs. However, enParticle’s technology can apply the optimized manufacturing process conditions established during initial small-scale research production equally, regardless of production volume, thereby drastically reducing clients’ commercialization costs and time.”For lab-scale equipment, a dedicated marketing team is in place, carrying out sales and marketing through exhibitions, academic conferences, and direct client engagement. In the case of pharmaceuticals or cosmetics, companies that purchase lab-scale equipment create business channels by particulating their own functional materials and then commissioning enParticle for mass production.enParticle completed its Series A funding (₩4.5 billion, August 2024) and is now considering its next investment plan to build a new factory and expand production capacity.How did CEO Go come to establish the company? “When I visited Stanford University, I found that the students’ pride in Stanford was that ‘the friend sitting next to me in class today might appear on TV tomorrow as a famous venture entrepreneur.’ I was inspired to create a role model demonstrating that studying can also lead to business success. With the idea of establishing a model for technology-based startups rather than idea-based ones, I decided to take on the challenge of entrepreneurship. We received seed funding through the KITE Entrepreneurship Foundation in Daejeon and secured technology development funds by carrying out the TIPS program of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.”After founding the company, CEO Go said, “The greatest reward is the sense of accomplishment shared with team members as the products we developed by overcoming challenges together are commercialized and turned into value.”enParticle is operated by a team of 19 members, with more than 60% holding master’s or doctoral degrees. The team is organized into materials, process, and equipment teams, while the business divisions consist of equipment, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.CEO Go said, “We will proceed with an IPO through a technology special listing.” He added, “In the short term, our goal is to secure rapid revenue, and in the mid-term, to expand overseas. In the long term, we aim to grow into a CDMO company for particle-based pharmaceuticals and cosmetics that is recognized in the global market.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com