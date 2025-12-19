[Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] ‘MKSolution,’ a company developing AI-based high-precision video fire detection solutions

Park DooChul, CEO of MKSolution



MKSolution is a company developing AI-based industrial video analysis solutions. It was founded in August 2021 by CEO Park DooChul (44).CEO Park has led various projects for approximately 15 years at LG Group, encompassing software, network, and CCTV system construction and maintenance.“Through field experience related to industrial security, I have built the ability to quickly resolve issues and meet client needs even in complex and unpredictable situations. While carrying out CCTV installation projects, I repeatedly witnessed false alarms occurring on-site, which resulted in system failures. In particular, I realized that failure of early response in areas such as batteries, logistics, and plants can cause enormous damage to both lives and property. Based on these experiences, I came to realize the necessity of industrial fire detection solutions incorporating AI technology, and founded MKSolution to achieve both practical problem-solving and the creation of social value.”MKSolution is developing AI-based, high-precision video fire detection solutions, with its core product being a fire detection system that combines edge cameras and VLM servers.At the edge level, primary filtering is performed based on real-time object recognition. Then the Vision-Language Model (VLM) interprets the image context to determine whether a fire has occurred. It is characterized by AI models that accurately identify the characteristics of smoke and flames, along with continuous on-site retraining that enables increasingly sophisticated decision-making. This significantly reduces false detection issues in industrial sites and lowers server load, thereby ensuring both operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the entire system.CEO Park emphasized, “Compared to conventional single AI-based solutions, we applied a three-stage high-precision detection technology (edge detection, filtering, and VLM),” adding, “We minimize server costs through an edge computing architecture instead of GPU-based servers.”“It is a performance enhancement structure based on industry-specific data collection and retraining, enabling on-site customized optimization, and it can be mounted in a modular form onto existing clients’ CCTV infrastructure.”MKSolution is conducting its marketing with key themes such as ‘Minimizing False Detections,’ ‘AI Retraining-Based,’ and ‘Industry-Specific Video Fire Detection.’“We are carrying out installation and implementation in industrial sites, focusing on existing client cases such as LG Chem and LG Energy Solution. We closely communicate with client representatives and verify our technology through on-site testing and feedback. We naturally promote the strengths of our solution by providing direct demonstrations and explanations of the technology during maintenance and inspection processes. We also plan to leverage online technology blogs and content marketing focused on fire accident cases to highlight our technological advantages.”MKSolution has been operating its business based on its own revenue and financial stability. CEO Park said, “After the successful commercialization of our product, we are considering attracting strategic investment for purposes such as expanding AI server infrastructure, obtaining global certifications, and securing marketing funds for overseas expansion,” adding, “We plan to emphasize the social impact of our technology and the sustainability of our company by connecting with investors interested in ESG management.”Since founding the company, CEO Park said, “I feel rewarded when I receive feedback that our solutions have prevented fires or reduced damage on-site,” adding, “The very process of solving problems together with my team members and growing has become a great source of motivation.”MKSolution, including CEO Park, is composed of 17 professionals across various fields. The team includes AI developers, hardware and software developers with over 10 years of experience, industrial marketing experts, and a customer technical support team, establishing a well-balanced structure of field, technology, and business expertise.Regarding future plans, CEO Park said, “Our goal is to complete the productization of the solution and introduce it to more than five industrial sites in Korea,” adding, “In 2026, we plan to obtain global certifications such as CE and UL to establish a foundation for entering the North American and European markets.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com