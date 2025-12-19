[Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] ‘INNOMXENE,’ a company developing and producing advanced new materials, specifically two-dimensional nanomaterial MXene

Oh Jung-Min, CEO of INNOMXENE



Developed MXene manufacturing technology that reduces material costs while achieving high purity and single-layer quality

Reducing manufacturing costs by up to 60%, offering superior price competitiveness compared to other companies’ MXene materials

INNOMXENE is a company that develops and produces MXene materials. It was founded in April 2021 by CEO Oh Jung-Min (46).CEO Oh earned a Ph.D. in Metallurgical Engineering from Jeonbuk National University and conducted research on new materials and resource recycling while serving at the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources as a research professor. After completing his master’s degree, he has published more than 50 SCI papers, both domestically and internationally, and has filed or registered approximately 40 patents, both domestically and internationally. Additionally, he has secured over ₩6 billion in government research funding to date, serving as both principal investigator and co-researcher on government-funded projects.“Building on my research experience and achievements, I joined forces with our co-founder, Director Moon-Sung Kim, who had been delivering results in the large enterprise sector, to establish INNOMXENE. Since childhood, I have always had an intense curiosity for experimenting and conducting research, which led me to enroll in engineering school. In particular, I had a greater interest in the field of metals. To fulfill this desire, I pursued my master’s and doctoral degrees, gaining many research opportunities in my chosen field. During my doctoral studies, I encountered MXene, a new material that had never existed before, which led me to take on the challenge of founding a company.”INNOMXENE has developed the world’s first and only technology and expertise for manufacturing and mass-producing MXene from industrial waste since its discovery. INNOMXENE develops and mass-produces MXene, an advanced two-dimensional nanomaterial, through its proprietary technologies in resource recycling, nanomaterial manufacturing, and application development.“To accelerate the commercialization of new materials, it is essential to develop mass-production technologies and reduce the unit cost of materials. INNOMXENE has developed technology that utilizes low-cost raw materials, including recycled resources. We have developed MXene manufacturing technology that reduces material costs while achieving high purity and single-layer quality. The MXene materials produced in this way are highly regarded not only for their price but also for their superior properties in both domestic and international research markets. Currently, most of our team members are truly dedicated to MXene, having studied and researched this field for a long time.”MXene was accidentally discovered in 2011 during an experiment at Drexel University in the United States. It is a new material with properties that surpass those of graphene, the existing strong player in this field, and has attracted great attention from both academia and industry. MXene is a two-dimensional material composed of transition metals, primarily titanium, and carbon atoms arranged in layered structures, with its thickness at the nanoscale being extremely thin compared to its surface area. MXene can be synthesized by bonding various transition metals to carbon or nitrogen, making it a material that is expected to yield diverse forms with different properties in the future. Currently, MXene is mainly developed and utilized in titanium-based forms.“Titanium-based MXene has high electrical conductivity, reaching up to about 20,000 S•cm in commercial products. MXene is known as the most outstanding material for electromagnetic shielding due to its high electrical conductivity and unique layered structure. Even with a coating as thin as one-thousandth the thickness of a human hair, MXene can block more than 99% of electromagnetic waves across most frequency bands. Unlike conventional materials that reflect electromagnetic waves, MXene absorbs them for shielding, making it highly regarded as a next-generation stealth material. Additionally, due to its large surface area and excellent electrical properties, MXene is considered a promising material for use in batteries and supercapacitors. As a two-dimensional material with inherent transparency, it can also be applied to transparent electrodes and transparent heaters. And with its extremely high NaCl2 adsorption properties, MXene has shown excellent results as a seawater desalination filter and can also be utilized as a storage medium for nuclear waste.”The material MXene exhibits significantly higher electrical conductivity, one of its most essential properties, compared to competing materials such as graphene and CNT. When compared to commercial products, its electrical conductivity is more than 10 times higher, providing a significant advantage in the electrical and electronics industry. With the technology developed by INNOMXENE that enables the use of recycled raw materials, overall manufacturing costs are reduced by up to 60%, offering superior price competitiveness compared to other companies’ MXene materials.“With the amorphization-based low-temperature synthesis method we developed, oxygen impurities can be significantly reduced. Not only is the purity of the product improved, but also all its properties are enhanced, achieving more than 50% higher electrical conductivity and over 20 dB superior electromagnetic shielding performance compared to other companies’ MXene products. Finally, by imparting hydrophilicity to MXene, the material can be dispersed in water, making it possible to produce products with eco-friendly water-based solvents.”INNOMXENE received an initial angel fund investment of ₩200 million and secured ₩1 billion in Pre-A funding in July 2022. Currently, INNOMXENE is attracting Series A investment to expand its facilities to a level capable of mass production.Regarding future plans, CEO Oh said, “We will break the prejudice that fundamental material businesses are difficult in Korea and foster INNOMXENE into the world’s No. 1 MXene material company,” adding, “We also want to be listed on the stock market and establish ourselves as a unicorn company.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com