[Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] ‘ElectroCookie,’ a company that develops and sells single-board computer (SBC)-based products

ElectroCookie is a company that sells electronic products and software-converged product solutions. It was founded in April 2018 by CEO KIM MINSU (41), a former product designer.CEO Kim introduced the company by saying, “ElectroCookie develops and sells single-board computer (SBC)-based products to help consumers around the world use technology more easily and enjoyably.”ElectroCookie develops technology and prototyping products that combine design sensibility with functionality, supplying products that makers and developers around the world can use in real projects.“Based on our accumulated technological expertise and mass production experience, we are focusing on developing more advanced products. In the field of technology development, most products are developed with a focus on functionality, often lacking in design aspects. As a design major, I plan products that consider user sensibility along with functionality, and as a result, consumers choose our products even at higher price points compared to competitors.”Most of ElectroCookie’s products are sold directly overseas or distributed through Amazon FBA. More than 90% of its total sales come from overseas. CEO Kim said, “Going forward, we plan to strengthen domestic distribution and gradually increase the share of the domestic market.”He continued, “Up to now, we have grown based on self-sustained sales, but when a clear growth opportunity arises in the future, we plan to seek strategic investment. We believe it is more essential to secure capital and networks in line with the right growth timing rather than in the early stage of the startup.”How did CEO Kim come to start the company? “I enjoyed the process of planning and producing products and selling them directly to consumers, and I decided to start a business because I wanted to experience it firsthand. The initial startup capital was about ₩30 million, and we grew the business by starting with small-scale products that could be quickly commercialized.”Since founding the company, CEO Kim said, “I felt proud when we began full-scale exports in our second year,” adding, “Although we faced financial challenges in mass-producing hardware products and selling them overseas with limited capital, I felt rewarded when we were recognized for tangible achievements by being selected for export support and startup commercialization programs by the Small and Medium Business Corporation.”ElectroCookie currently consists of five members. They are responsible for hardware development, software development, overseas marketing, and production and logistics management.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “We are developing advanced AIoT products based on our accumulated technology and sales network,” adding, “Our goal is to expand quickly when growth opportunities arise, leveraging our experience in diverse markets such as the United States, Europe, Japan, and Australia. This year’s expected sales are ₩2 billion.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com