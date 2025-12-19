[Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] ‘Jungnammi Group,’ operating the local brand ‘Jungnammi Myeonggwa’ that originated in Gangneung

Kim boyeon, CEO of Jungnammi Group



Developing and producing healthy desserts using Korean rice and agricultural products, proposing a healthy lifestyle

Using ten types of domestic agricultural products, such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, and corn, with shapes directly modeled after them to add fun

Jungnammi Group is a company that operates the local brand ‘Jungnammi Myeonggwa,’ which originated in Gangneung. It was founded in October 2021 by CEO Kim boyeon (37).CEO Kim introduced the company by saying, “Jungnammi Myeonggwa inherits the craftsmanship of my mother, Ms. Jung Nam-mi, who has been making rice cakes since 1986,” and “It is an F&B company that develops and produces healthy desserts using Korean rice and agricultural products.”Jungnammi Myeonggwa is a brand that reinterprets the value of Korean agricultural products, going beyond simple desserts to propose a rice-based healthy lifestyle.The flagship product is ‘Veggie Rice Bread (Emergency Crop Bread).’ It is a rice bread made with ten types of domestic agricultural products, such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, and corn, with the shapes directly modeled after them to add fun.“This product is made without wheat flour, using rice instead, and is characterized by its chewy texture. It is a healthy snack that can be enjoyed by everyone, from children to seniors. Recently, we have expanded our product line to include the 'Ricetela' series, as well as rice flour-based HMR (Home Meal Replacement) products and traditional liquor. The Emergency Crop Bread was selected in 2025 as a return gift for the Gangneung Hometown Love Donation Program, contributing to revitalizing the local economy.”The products are made using domestic rice and agricultural products, manufactured with rice instead of wheat flour. They are characterized by having shape, taste, and story altogether. Through collaboration with local farmers, it realizes ESG values and is recognized as a content-driven product, curated from local agricultural products.“Particularly with its differentiated design and story, it has left a strong impression on consumers both domestically and internationally, and we have completed exports to the United States, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Japan. It is gaining attention worldwide as a ‘lovely and healthy K-dessert.’”Jungnammi Myeonggwa operates its own stores and is available in major department stores nationwide. It completed U.S. FDA certification, advancing into Indonesia through Halal certification, and also participated in the JFEX exhibition in Japan.“Currently, we are maintaining stable growth with our own capital, but we are considering strategic investment to expand globally. We are also working closely with public institutions and are open to meetings with impact investors interested in ESG and locally based food brands.”How did CEO Kim come to start the business? “I decided to start the business because I wanted to share my mother’s rice cake-making skills and the excellence of our local agricultural products with many people. In the early stages of the business, we achieved a 2,485% increase through crowdfunding. With this funding, we established a corporation and began full-scale operations. Since then, we have gradually built a foundation for self-reliance through government R&D projects and vouchers.”After starting the business, CEO Kim said, “I felt proud when I saw the excitement of overseas customers encountering the category of ‘Korean rice bread’ for the first time and when I kept receiving export request DMs from international customers,” adding, “The very process of my mother’s rural mill reaching out to the world is a great source of fulfillment.”The Jungnammi Group comprises a team of approximately 10 members, covering product planning, production, design, sales, and export. It also actively hires local elderly workers in the production process, contributing to the creation of local jobs.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “We will establish the positioning of K-desserts through the glocalization of our local brand,” adding, “We also plan to diversify Jungnammi’s rice bread products by expanding our product lineup.”She added, “With the expansion of our new factory and the strengthening of global international standard certifications, we aim to leap forward as a food-tech startup where agriculture meets technology.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com