[2025 Seowon University Startup Scale-Up Package Profile] KZONE: Operating REMEX, a B2B Re-commerce Platform Connecting the U.S., Korea, and China

Sungsu Kim, CEO of KZONE



Solving the Pain of Seller Returns and Unsellable Inventory

A Seamless, One-Stop Solution from Return to Resale

Leveraging its deep experience in distribution and global sales, KZONE operates REMEX, a B2B re-commerce platform connecting the United States, Korea, and China. The company was founded in August 2020 by CEO Sungsu Kim (31).KZONE provides solutions for sellers’ returns and dead stock, and currently exports processed goods to over 10 countries globally.REMEX is a re-commerce solution that helps e-commerce sellers process, sort, and resell their most challenging assets: returns, excess inventory, and overstocked items. The platform goes beyond simple liquidation. It optimizes inventory turnover by scanning and sorting products, matching them with ideal buyers, and facilitating sales of individual items or entire pallets. This process helps sellers reclaim warehouse space and reduce overhead costs.REMEX features a proprietary AI-based technology that automatically matches products with optimal distribution channels and buyers based on item condition and market data. Boasting a global network that spans the U.S., Korea, China, and Latin America, its hallmark is a seamless, one-stop process that manages the entire lifecycle from return processing to final resale, minimizing manual labor through warehouse automation and advanced labeling systems.REMEX is building its sales channels through individual listings on platforms like eBay and Whatnot, as well as pallet distribution via its own wholesale network. The company facilitates wholesale contracts and sample-based transactions with buyers across the U.S., while seller API integration allows for the automated processing of returns shipped directly to its warehouses. KZONE is also strengthening its B2B marketing through LinkedIn, newsletters, and B2B buyer information sessions.To date, KZONE has secured a total of 3.38 billion KRW in funding. In its seed stage, the company received investments from the Youth Startup Academy, Bluepoint, and SparkLabs. This was followed by a Series A round with backing from prominent VCs including Strong Ventures (U.S.), Mashup Ventures, and BonAngels.“We are currently preparing for our Series B round,” Kim says, “with the goal of securing a scale-up investment by 2026 to expand our re-commerce infrastructure and automate logistics.”What was the inspiration behind the business? “I initially started as an Amazon seller. However, I faced significant challenges with returns and inventory management. When I realized countless other sellers were struggling with the exact same issue, I decided to pivot the business to solve that core problem. Initial funding was secured through the Youth Startup Academy, and our participation in the Bluepoint program led directly to investment after our demo day presentation. Subsequently, a direct investment from a U.S. venture capital firm catalyzed our full-scale global expansion.”Since founding the company, Kim says he finds the most reward “when REMEX provides a lifeline for returns and excess inventory that sellers would otherwise have to discard.” He adds, “I believe we’re contributing to a more sustainable economy. We’re not just solving a cost issue; we’re reducing waste and giving products a second life.”KZONE has logistics and operations teams in Texas and California, while strategy, planning, and marketing teams are based in Korea. In China, there are staff in charge of import/export response and buyer management.“Team members in each country collaborate organically,” says Kim, “to ensure a fast, accurate, and seamless re-commerce process.”Regarding his future plans, Kim stated, “We will expand our re-commerce infrastructure to provide an even more systematic solution for e-commerce sellers. Our primary goal is to advance our AI-based automated sorting and buyer-matching system.We will secure at least three major warehouse hubs in the U.S. and further automate our logistics. Another key objective is to expand our API integrations, creating a structure where seller returns can be processed automatically without ever needing to be shipped to one of our facilities.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com