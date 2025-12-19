[Seowon University 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] ‘FINDEACHIP,’ a company that develops semiconductors for home appliances and composite environmental sensors for solar monitoring

Rru dongyeol, CEO of FINDEACHIP



FINDEACHIP is a company that develops semiconductors for home appliances and composite environmental sensors for solar monitoring. It was founded in January 2019 by CEO Rru dongyeol (55).CEO Ryu has been engaged in system semiconductor development for over 25 years. He founded FINDEACHIP based on his successful experience in commercializing various system semiconductors at Hynix Semiconductor, MagnaChip Semiconductor, and a system semiconductor fabless company.CEO Ryu said, “FINDEACHIP’s main business areas are system semiconductors and sensors,” adding, “In particular, we are focusing on semiconductors for home appliances and weather sensors for solar monitoring.”FINDEACHIP’s semiconductors for home appliances are designed to implement the functions required for control display panels of washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances, including LED display driving, buzzer sound driving, key scanning, and dial decoding.“Traditionally, multiple semiconductors, including an MCU, were used to operate control panels. FINDEACHIP’s semiconductor integrates these functions into a single chip, contributing to circuit simplification and cost reduction. By supplying high-voltage driving semiconductors suitable for large home appliances and low-voltage driving semiconductors ideal for small home appliances, they can be applied to a wide range of home appliance products.”Another item, the weather sensor for solar monitoring, is a multifunctional sensor that includes both a solar radiation sensor and a temperature sensor, essential for monitoring systems used in the maintenance of solar power plants.“The weather sensor for solar monitoring is a multifunctional sensor that integrates a solar radiation sensor and a temperature sensor, equipped with digital RS-485 communication functionality, contributing to convenience in solar power plant maintenance and the reduction of monitoring costs.”FINDEACHIP is conducting targeted marketing campaigns tailored to its key customer base for each of its key items. For semiconductors for home appliances, marketing is being carried out in cooperation with major domestic home appliance sales companies. For mid-sized home appliance clients, marketing is carried out directly. The weather sensor for solar monitoring is also being marketed directly to domestic solar monitoring clients.How did CEO Ryu come to start the business? “In the global semiconductor market, the position occupied by domestic system semiconductors is not very large. System semiconductors are an essential industrial field and one in which, with the right ideas, you can take your chances. It is a field with limitless opportunities to take on challenges. I founded FINDEACHIP to take on one of those challenges.”After founding the company, CEO Ryu said, “I feel a sense of fulfillment when developing semiconductors for home appliances, mass-producing and supplying them, and seeing them applied to home appliance products.”Regarding future plans, CEO Ryu said, “Our goal is to supply FINDEACHIP’s chips to home appliances worldwide,” adding, “We also want to make contributions in the field of sensors.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com