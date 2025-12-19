[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘Guide,’ a Developer of AI-Based Assistive Devices and Smart Mobility Solutions for the Visually Impaired

Chang Min Lee, CEO of Guide



AI-powered braille cane that provides navigation information and supports wireless public transportation functions linked to transportation infrastructure

Competitiveness in design based on real-world user experiences, starting with first-hand experience living with a visually impaired person

Guide’s goal is to revolutionize the mobility rights of visually impaired people by utilizing AI-based assistive technology. It aims to grow into a company that not only supplies products, but also creates social value. It was founded in May 2025 by CEO Chang Min Lee (28).Its flagship product is an AI-powered braille cane. Traditional canes simply provide support, but Guide’s product incorporates AI and braille technology to provide tactile navigation guidance and a wireless public transportation function linked to transportation infrastructure.“The cane uses both sounds and braille to inform the users about objects recognized by the mounted camera, as well as bus arrival and bus stop information. For example, you can pay automatically on buses and subways and at toll gates without having to take out your card, and you can receive directions to your destination through haptic vibrations.”The competitive advantage of the AI braille cane is that it was designed based on real user experience. It was developed based on the experience of living with a visually impaired individual, so the focus is on addressing practical inconveniences. In addition, it has a competitive advantage as a smart mobility assistive device that’s connected to transportation, payment, and safety systems.For initial sales channels, the company is aiming to supply its product to public institutions and welfare organizations. When it comes to assistive devices for people with disabilities, collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Korea Disabled People’s Development Institute, local governments, and other organizations is essential. In addition to these collaborations, the company is promoting its products by participating in exhibitions such as trade fairs and expos, and plans to expand into overseas markets (especially aging societies such as Japan and Europe) in the future.What made CEO LEE decide to start a new company? “When I was in university, I had a roommate with a visual impairment, so I understand the difficulties associated with movement and payment. My desire to solve these problems grew into a startup idea. For the initial prototype, I used money from government startup support projects and competition awards. In the future, I plan to collaborate with angel investors and impact investment firms to pursue full-scale mass production and market entry. In addition, I’m preparing to attract institutional investment through a technology valuation after securing patents.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Lee, “It’s really rewarding when I show the prototype to actual visually impaired people and they respond with something like, ‘I really need this,’” and added, “Beyond just creating new technology, the big motivation for me is helping to change people’s lives.”Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, “In the short term, we are preparing for commercialization by perfecting the product and completing essential certification procedures, such as KC certification,” and added, “In the mid- to long-term, beyond just entering the domestic market, we aim to expand into a smart mobility assistive device company. Later, we’ll enter the global assistive technology market for the visually impaired and elderly, and grow into a global company that creates social value while making a profit at the same time.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com