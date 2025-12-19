[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘HugeAILab,’ Seeking the Best Method for Effectively Linking Developers with Companies

Yoonho Choi, CEO of HugeAILab



HugeAILab is developing a platform based around three core functions: an AI model catalog, verification of developer capabilities, and automatic matching evaluations. This platform allows developers to demonstrate their models and capabilities, and companies to get results that have been verified with real data. Through this process, HugeAILab hopes to create an ecosystem where skilled developers receive fair evaluations and companies can confidently select people and models. HugeAILab was founded in June 2025 by CEO Yoonho Choi (46).Its representative offering is a developer and company matching platform based on an AI model catalog. “Until now, recruiters mainly selected candidates by reviewing qualitative data such as resumes and portfolios, but there are many limitations to this method in the field of AI. You have to actually run a model to see how it performs, and developers can only really demonstrate their capabilities with numbers and results. So I decided to turn this process into a service.”Basically, there are three core functions. The first is the developer capability verification service. The developer creates a model with data similar to the data used by the company, then HugeAILab evaluates based on metrics such as precision, speed, and memory usage, and provides a results report.The second is the AI model catalog. Models created by developers are registered, and companies can run them with their own data to check the performance. The last is automatic matching evaluations. When a company project is registered, HugeAILab’s system uses an LLM and similar algorithms to find the most suitable models and automatically evaluate their performance.With these three functions, companies can select people and technologies based on ‘the model that actually runs the best,’ while developers can prove their skills objectively. CEO Choi said, “This is more than a simple recruitment tool. I think it will serve as a bridge that links the entire AI ecosystem,” and added, “HugeAILab real value is in providing a reliable meeting place for both developers and companies.”HugeAILab’s biggest competitive advantage is that it verifies which AI models actually work. Until now, recruitment platforms have focused on documents, which makes it difficult to directly verify the capabilities of applicants. From the company’s perspective, open-source model platforms focus more on sharing code than on results, so it’s difficult to put verified solutions to work right away. CEO Choi is focused on finding solutions to these two problems.The first is a unique verification method. Rather than simple resumes or portfolios, model performance is quantified through actual data and operation. Companies can be more confident, as they will receive an objective report of the model’s accuracy, processing speed, and memory usage. The second is the integrated platform structure. The verification of developer capabilities, a model catalog, and automatic matching evaluations are all included in one service. Customers no longer need to use multiple services, as they can handle both recruitment and technology verification on a single platform. The third is security and usability. The internal structures of models are not made public; only the results are provided. This way, companies can feel confident in the evaluation, while developers can keep their intellectual property secure.The last is HugeAILab’s patented technology and practical experience. The company has already filed patents for its AI-based automatic model evaluation system and its AI-based development capability evaluation system, and also has on-site experience with projects involving actual CCTV analysis and AI for construction safety. In this respect, the company possesses not just ideas, but also the real capabilities needed to compete.Regarding future plans, CEO Choi said, “They can be broadly divided into short-term, mid-term, and long-term goals,” and added, “In the short term, our goal for this year is to officially launch the developer capability verification service and create a stable customer base.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com