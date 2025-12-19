[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘DayWay,’ Developer of AI- and Data-Based Solutions

DaeWoon Kim, CEO of DayWay



DayWay aspires to grow into an AI- and data-based solutions company. It was founded in July 2025 by CEO DaeWoon Kim.“DayWay is mainly focused on four business areas as we pursue commercialization. By business division, we have R&D, Education Business, Marketing and Platform Business, and Design and Content Business. We’re not only researching and developing AI and ICT technology. We’re creating an organic cycle by sharing insights we gain in the process through education, creating stable revenue through our distribution platform for AI- and ICT-related products, and actually using these technologies in the form of content or design. In this way, we will build a sustainable business model.”The R&D Division is currently developing technology that can judge road conditions based on a pattern analysis of sensing data obtained from vehicles during driving. This judgment technology is based on data that can be easily collected from smartphones, so smooth adoption is expected. Like apps that pay people for walking, it activates with the smartphone navigation and provides rewards based on driving distance, so a lot of users are expected. The ultimate goal of this project is to develop an AI- and big data-based decision-making solution that can use this kind of data to make decisions such as, ‘It is far more cost-effective from a utilitarian perspective to repair a small pothole on a road used by 10,000 vehicles than a large pothole on a road used by only 10 vehicles.’DayWay is also pursuing commercialization for some of its award-winning products, and at the request of Dong-gu District Office in Gwangju Metropolitan City, is developing an AI-based solution that will be employed in education next year.“In the case of our Education Business Division, we are also providing education on hot topics these days such as AI and automation solutions. This is our most profitable area at the moment, and we are in the process of creating a separate division for it. With AX, there is a lot of demand for education in many areas. In addition, in these R&D and education processes, there is a need for AI and other IT solutions for training, and related design, marketing, and other tasks naturally arise. So we also want to establish another business division to handle this work.What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? “I wanted to make the most of the tools I had, and I thought starting a business was the best way to do it. Luckily, this is a business field that only requires a computer, so I didn’t need a lot of capital. So it was comparatively easy for me to start the business.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Kim, “At the three-month mark, the seeds I’ve planted have sertainly been meaningful, but at the moment it feels more painful than rewarding,” and added, “Over time, I’m sure this ratio will shift in a good way.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “We will continue to create positive results for everyone based on our technology-based planning and execution capabilities, just as we’ve been doing until now.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com