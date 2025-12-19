[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] 'REVION,' Developer of Ergonomic Wearable Gear and Data-Based Performance Management Solutions

Ick-Joo Lee, CEO of REVION



REVION is pioneering the new category of performance sustainability for esports players and gamers by developing ergonomic wearable gear and data-based performance management solutions. It was founded in May 2025 by CEO Ick-Joo Lee (47)."REVION is a portmanteau of 'revolution' and 'innovation.' Our goal is to become a global performance brand that maximizes the potential of gamers. I founded REVION based on my broad experience in academia, research, and industry. I have experience in scientific approaches to sports and empirical research at the Korea Institute of Sport Science, hold an esports coaching qualification, and have firsthand experience with the issue of 'performance sustainability' in athletic training and competitions. I've worked in private label brand planning and distribution, so I have experience with product planning and market entry. I also worked as a sports manager for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, where I promoted international sports industry and partnership projects. This is the foundation for the REVION team's ability to connect research, culture, and the market. More than just a tech company, we're aiming for performance innovations that are proven through demonstrations and data."The company's flagship product is the 'Esports Performance Glove.' This is not just an accessory. It's 'ergonomic esports wearable gear' that helps esports players and gamers maintain peak performance for extended periods. The company is currently improving its initial product."In the esports field, the issues of fatigue in the fine muscles of the wrists and fingers and reduced control during extended gameplay can directly affect a player's career. However, the gaming gear already on the market focuses only on input devices such as mice and keyboards, leaving the most important thing, the 'player's hands,' unprotected. In order to address this issue, REVION approached it from a new perspective, called 'performance sustainability.'"REVION is currently building a global standard sizing system using the 8th Human Body Database (2,130 people) of SizeKorea, which is under the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards. Through official testing conducted by the Institute of Occupational Safety and Environmental Health at Rīga Stradiņš University in Latvia, the product has been medically proven to improve fine motor skills in the wrist and delay muscle fatigue.In collaboration with Rīga Stradiņš University in Latvia, the company has medically demonstrated the effects of improving fine motor skills in the wrist and delaying muscle fatigue.Through CLO 3D-based virtual fitting and CAD pattern design, the company has achieved precision of 0.1 mm. It is currently working on improving both wearability and production efficiency. The company has also created an optimized finger pressure distribution structure for smartphone and mouse grip, and it is continuously making improvements to ensure stable performance, even during extended gameplay.REVION's gloves are more than simple protective equipment. They are the starting point of a performance management solution that connects training, health management, and performance management. The company is currently in the product improvement and validation phase, and its goal is to combine sensor-containing gear with data analysis algorithms and establish new standards for global esports training infrastructure."The competitive advantage of REVION's gaming performance gloves is not simple equipment convenience, but the ergonomic technology based on data and medical evidence." This isn't just about 'sensory gear,'" but about providing the new value of 'performance sustainability' proven through actual data and research results.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, "REVION's goal is clear. We're aiming higher than just a gaming gear company. We want to become a global innovative brand that supports gaming performance," and adding, "We are preparing a step-by-step implementation plan to achieve this."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com