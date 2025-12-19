[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] SUNG JIN LIM, CEO of re-plastic labs

re-plastic labs,’ a Producer of Paving Blocks from Waste Plastic that Would Otherwise Be Landfilled or Incinerated



Capable of producing paving blocks using physical recycling technology

Developing a product that can help achieve carbon reduction goals at the national and local government levels

Re-plastic labs recycle waste plastic to produce paving blocks. The company wants to create a cleaner and safer world free from waste plastic. The name, ‘re-plastic labs,’ combines the term ‘re-plastic,’ meaning recycled plastic, with ‘labs,’ which signifies research aimed at solving this problem. It was founded in March 2025 by CEO SUNG JIN LIM (46).“The first plastics were the most versatile and environmentally friendly materials ever created by humans.” But now they’re become a major culprit in environmental pollution. Chemical substances released during the production process pollute the air and water and contaminate the soil. Recently, there have even been health problems in humans due to the impact of micro plastics. All of this requires a social solution.”The company’s representative product is paving blocks made from waste plastic that would otherwise have been landfilled or incinerated. The company’s competitive advantages lie in the carbon reduction effects during the production process and the creation of recycled products with relatively simple production facilities compared to chemical recycling. In addition, its product can help achieve carbon reduction goals at the national and local government levels.Currently, re-plastic labs is promoting its product to local governments and proposing pilot projects. The company plans to step up efforts to demonstrate that this product is something that local governments truly need, and market it based on objective data and information.What made CEO LIM decide to start a new company? “I started the business with a skilled technology developer who has excellent technical capabilities, and we are currently running it using funds from the Pre-Startup Package and personal capital. We are now in ongoing discussions with angel investors who recognize the product’s high potential value, and we plan to actively pursue investors after incorporating early next year.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO LIM, “Starting a business seems to give you a new perspective,” and added, “I’ve had various experiences as an employee in the past.”“As a strategy consultant, a business planner, and a professor involved in industry-academia collaborations, I’ve worked primarily in business planning. But since I started overseeing an entire business, I’ve been deeply concerned about the areas where my skills are lacking.” Even so, recognizing the path I needed to take and how to address my shortcomings was a new turning point for me. On top of that, receiving positive feedback and appreciation for my work and the meaningful product I’ve created has given me a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction with my decision to start a business.”Regarding future plans, CEO Lim said, “We plan to launch the minimum viable product this year to build a foundation for sales next year,” and added, “There are still challenges we need to overcome in the process. Until now, I’ve been relying on my problem-solving abilities to make steady progress. Ultimately, we plan to develop a diverse range of products utilizing waste plastic. We hope to become a small hidden champion in a circular economy where discarded waste becomes a valuable resource.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com