[Selected for the Korea Health Industry Development Institute 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package] ‘True Gelato,’ a Food-Tech Company Based on Local Agricultural Products

HeeJin KOO, CEO of True Gelato



Operating TrueGelato (a naturalist, low-sugar, low-calorie gelato brand) and the Yummy Tomato Food Class

Signature gelato product ‘TomaBerrySweet®’ made with tomatoes for fewer dietary restrictions

True Gelato is a food tech company utilzing local agricultural products. It operates TrueGelato, a naturalist, low-sugar, low-calorie gelato brand, and the Yummy Tomato Food Class, a consulting and education service for restaurant startups. The TrueGelato brand was launched in June 2025 by CEO HeeJin KOO.“We launched the TrueGelato brand in 2025 after three years of research. In the early stages of the business, we started by transporting a small refrigerator costing 200,000 won and testing out our products at local markets. At the time, we were doing OEM, which led to traveling across the country due to challenges with minimum order quantities and inconsistent quality. So there was extensive trial and error. But by going through this process, we established a streamlined structure with manufacturing, R&D, and consulting all done in-house.”The company’s representative product is ‘TomaBerrySweet®’. This is gelato made with local fruits from Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, and the concept is “positioned as suitable for everyone” as it’s low in sugar, low in calories, and dairy-free. Its key differentiating factor is that anyone can enjoy it without worry, from patients with strict dietary restrictions, to the elderly and those on a diet. With minimal synthetic additives and optimal texture and temperature stability, the gelato is an experience to savor. Moving forward, the company plans to expand sales primarily in specialized channels such as hospitals, organic food stores, and children’s facilities, and aims to expand into export markets.True Gelato has three competitive advantages. First, its products are healthy and inclusive. Conventional low-fat, low-calorie frozen desserts tend to use a lot of synthetic additives to overcome with freezing-related texture issues. CEO KOO achieved a smooth texture and appealing flavor by using naturally derived ingredients and in-house blending techniques, thus avoiding synthetic additives.Second, the company can overcome existing market structures. The frozen dessert industry is difficult for startups to break into because it’s dominated by large corporations, the equipment is expensive, and the food regulations are strict. However, CEO KOO overcame the limitations of the OEM stage through networking and consistent R&D, transitioning to in-house manufacturing and proving that ‘startups can compete effectively with large food corporations.’Third, it has a scalable business model. By relying less on in-store sales and instead combining specialized B2B channels with small-batch, multi-product manufacturing, and classes/consulting, the company has spread out risk and established a stable and diversified foundation for growth.CEO KOO began marketing the company’s products through a lifestyle-oriented strategy focused on social media and local communities. The company has expanded consumer awareness through online promotions such as Instagram Reels and blog reviews, and strengthened its experiential marketing by engaging directly with a large number of customers at local festivals and pop-up stores, where small taste tests lead to immediate purchases. However, beyond just engaging with consumers, True Gelato is also focusing on securing official and institutional sales channels. The company aims to launch its products in the market as specialty items and gifts, including official designations by local governments and tie-ups with regional specialties. It is currently expanding B2B channels such as medical institutions and organic food specialty stores to firm up its demand base.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com