[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘MOEL,’ a Developer of Immersive Kids’ Content

JEONG GIL LEE, CEO of MOEL



Scans children with a webcam while they are drawing freely

AI analyzes colors and patterns and instantly incorporates them throughout the entire virtual world

Moel is developing large-scale personalized art media experience zones, with a solution that analyzes children’s creative drawings using AI and brings them to life on the big screen in a virtual world. It was founded in August 2025 by JEONG GIL LEE (40).Its representative offering is ‘Colorboom, an AI art media experience zone.’ A webcam scans children while they are drawing freely, then AI analyzes the colors and patterns and incorporates them through the entire virtual world.“For example, a child’s drawing of a dinosaur or house immediately appears on the big screen as a dinosaur village or a village landscape. Also, we can produce and sell t-shirts, ecobags, pillows, and other merchandise with the artwork on it, so the experience creates value for customers in the form of something they can keep while also generating a profit.Moel’s competitive advantage is maximizing immersion by personalizing the entire virtual world. The company’s existing competitors only incorporate a single colored character, or don’t go beyond simple AR experiences. But with Colorboom Interactive, the entire virtual world is personalized to maximize immersion. In addition, by using a webcam-based scanner, the company has lowered costs while increasing stability and convenience, and its diversified revenue model includes merchandise sales.According to CEO LEE, the company is currently planning a pilot service in Korea in partnership with Playtica Kids Cafe in Guri. After that, the plan is to expand to kids’ cafes, children’s museums, libraries, and more, and to strengthen word-of-mouth marketing through social media, online moms’ communities, and media promotion. For overseas sales, the company is planning for initial collaborations with five partner stores in the United States and Mexico, followed by an expansion of its sales network through partnerships with local firms.What made CEO LEE decide to start a new company? “While visiting various experience facilities, I saw a problem: the content was outdated, so the children easily lost interest. I had the idea of fixing this with personalized content, where the children’s drawings would be transformed directly into interactive experiences. So I decided to start my own business. I secured the funding through government grants, financial loans, contributions from other members, and revenue from partner companies.”Once the minimum viable product validation is complete, Moel plans to attract seed investment from angel investors, accelerators, and VCs, for an expected equity stake of approximately 10-15%. In the series A round, we plan to pursue full-scale investment based on the expansion of our subscriber base and our achievements in overseas markets.Following the launch of the startup, said CEO LEE, “The surprise and joy on a child’s face when they see their drawings transformed into a virtual world on a big screen is really something special,” and added, “It’s also satisfying to watch parents enjoy the moment together and to see the children’s drawings turned into merchandise that they can take home.”Regarding future plans, CEO LEE said, “In the short term, our goal is to develop a minimum viable product by the end of 2025 and install it at five to ten kids’ cafes in Korea,” and added, “In the medium-term, we will expand our content to include things like art packs and science packs, and create our own character IPs to boost brand awareness. Our long-term goal is to expand to the US and Mexican markets, and eventually to Europe, and grow into a global kids’ content brand.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com