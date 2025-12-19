[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘BrewuS,’ Developer of Non-alcoholic Fresh Makgeolli Powder

SangJun Lee, CEO of BrewuS



Preserving the unique flavor of fresh makgeolli through freeze-drying and low-temperature pasteurization processes

Non-alcoholic powder for export to overseas markets, including countries with religious restrictions on alcohol

BrewuS is developing a non-alcoholic fresh makgeolli powder. Based on its vision of ‘globalizing makgeolli,’ the company is presenting new possibilities for traditional alcoholic drinks. It was founded in August 2025 by CEO SangJun Lee (27).Its representative product is a ‘non-alcoholic fresh makgeolli powder.’ “Traditional makgeolli has a lot of limitations in terms of storage and expiration. Fresh makgeolli needs to be refrigerated, and it expires quickly. This creates problems not only in exporting it abroad, but in domestic distribution as well. To solve these problems, I planned a powdered product that preserves as much of the flavor and the lactic acid bacteria of fresh makgeolli as possible.”The most important thing is that the alcohol is removed through the freeze-drying and low-temperature pasteurization processes, but the unique flavor and aroma remain. The powder can be mixed with water or sparkling water to enjoy the flavor of fresh makgeolli anytime, anywhere. It is also non-alcoholic, which will make it easy to expand to pregnant women, the MZ generation, overseas consumers, and Muslims. In addition to the original flavor, the company is currently planning various functional versions that include fruit flavors, grain flavors, fortification with prebiotics and probiotics, and more. It is even developing an effervescent tablet form.The greatest strength of BrewuS’s non-alcoholic fresh makgeolli powder is that the flavor and texture are restored when it’s rehydrated. Traditional alcoholic beverages have a limited consumer base because they contain ‘alcohol.’ BrewuS’s products come in a non-alcoholic powder form, so they can target foreign countries, including countries with religious restrictions on alcohol, as well as young and health-conscious consumers.What makes is especially competitive is that it can target the K-food and K-health trends at the same time. The brand identity is not ‘an alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages,’ but rather a reinterpretation of Korean fermentation culture and healthy food and drink trends for a modern audience. With its sensitive packaging and storytelling, it also has great potential to become a lifestyle beverage.The non-alcoholic fresh makgeolli powder still hasn’t officially launched, so instead of sales, the company is focusing on market validation and collecting customer feedback. Instead of direct sales at product review events, pop-up stores, etc., the company is focused on collecting feedback by taste testing its product directly with customers of various ages and preferences. In particular, it is jointly developing cocktail recipes in collaboration with local cafes in trendy areas such as Yeonnam-dong and Seongsu-dong, and in the process building brand appeal and securing a variety of recipes.“From the beginning, we have planned our product to target places with large Muslim populations, such as Indonesia and Malaysia. Being alcohol free makes it suitable for these markets. This August, we held meetings with local distributors in Indonesia and Singapore, and we’ll visit and conduct taste tests this winter. We’re preparing to officially begin exporting in the first half of 2026.”What made CEO LEE decide to start a new company? “Personally, I really like alcohol, especially makgeolli. So I often attend alcohol exhibitions, and I even have experience renting a makgeolli brewery and making it myself. In Korea, there are a lot of really wonderful breweries and delicious makgeollis. However, it seemed like the domestic makgeolli market was already near saturation, so I thought that an innovative product was needed to break out and target the global market. Makgeolli is a fermented Korean beverage that’s traditional, healthy, and delicious. That’s what makes it uniquely appealing. I was sure that if we could remove the alcohol and provide it in a form that’s easier to enjoy, it would succeed in overseas markets as well. That’s what led me to start the business. For funding in the initial stage, we secured prize money from startup competitions and took part in government support programs such as the Pre-Startup Package. This allowed us to develop an MVP (minimum viable product) and conduct market testing.”Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, “In the short term, launching the product and stabilizing our position in the market,” and added, “At the moment, we are improving the flavor, packaging, and ease of use based on customer feedback from taste testing events, and this winter, we plan to start mass producing a finalized product.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com