[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘Binggo,’ Developer of a Specialized Distribution Platform for Cold Storage Equipment

Yubin Baek, CEO of Binggo

“Having trouble finding a company to install cold storage equipment? Before, you had to call dozens of different companies to get quotes, and then even after choosing one, you had no way of knowing if they were reliable. Now, with Binggo, in addition to real-time quotes from trustworthy companies and affordable construction costs, you also get after-sales service to ensure your cold storage equipment is installed properly.”Binggo operates ‘Bingo,’ a specialized distribution platform for cold storage equipment. It was founded in May 2025 by CEO Yubin Baek (24).“In the current market, expensive refrigeration and frozen storage equipment—costing millions to tens of millions of won—are often installed based on ‘a referral from a referral.’ Decisions are made without any information about the company’s expertise or construction quality, and extra costs or problems after installation are all too common. We hope to solve these problems with ‘Bingo,’ our specialized distribution platform for cold storage equipment.”The company’s representative offering is ‘Bingo,’ a specialized distribution platform for cold storage equipment. This specialized distribution platform for cold storage equipment was designed to resolve the problem of information asymmetry in the cold storage market by bringing all services related to cold storage together in one place. It efficiently connects customers who need new cold storage installed or after-sales service with engineers specialized in the relevant field. In addition to simple construction and maintenance matching, the platform includes a feature for purchasing cold storage equipment or panels directly. The buy & sell system allows users to easily post and sell used equipment and panels. Bingo is a comprehensive cold storage platform, covering everything from installation and maintenance to material purchases and sales.Binggo’s biggest competitive advantage is its online, non-face-to-face system. Existing cold storage companies generally rely on offline, in-person sales, but Binggo has constructed an online platform that can be used comfortably anywhere in the country. In addition, the real-time quote comparisons and seller rating system help consumers make rational decisions based on objective information. From the seller’s perspective, the one-click material sale feature can reduce costs and time associated with the raw material procurement and transport process. In other words, Binggo provides an efficient and transparent transaction environment for both sellers and customers, which sets it apart from the current market.CEO Baek said, “The key to success for the Bingo platform is effectively attracting buyers and sellers.”“First of all, we’re attracting sellers based on reliability and proven capabilities. For example, we systematically analyze contractor selection results for cold storage facility installation support projects under local governments and are building a nationwide vendor database, with a focus on professional companies with proven construction capabilities. We are also signing MOUs with major construction companies in each region to expand our long-term collaboration network.”CEO Baek plans to attract buyers based on previous success in blog marketing related to cold storage. CEO Baek previously ranked first in the search results for ‘cold storage,’ bringing in more than 5,000 visitors per month. The company plans to leverage this know-how to effectively attract buyers by combining a content-driven search traffic strategy with reliability-based marketing built on genuine user reviews. Binggo is preparing a basis for initial market entry and sustainable growth by constructing a network of verified sellers and conducting data-driven online marketing.Regarding future plans, CEO Baek said, “At the current stage, we’re focused on perfecting our platform and building trust,” and added, “In the short term, our main goal is to continuously improve our service by reflecting feedback from real users, and based on this, establish a more robust operating base.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com