[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] Eric Kim, CEO of ZionFlux

‘ZionFlux,’ Creator of a Smart IoT Solution for Maritime Safety that Prevents Overboard Incidents and Secures the Golden Time for Rescue



Stable transmission and reception of real-time location information, even in marine environments where networks are unstable

Comprehensive system designed to secure the golden time in the event of an accident

Every year in South Korea, more than 110 people go missing or lose their lives in falls from ships. Most accidents happen suddenly and without warning, and the chances of survival decrease dramatically if the person isn’t rescued within a critical period known as the ‘golden time.’ZionFlux specializes in smart IoT solutions for maritime safety. It was founded to address this problem in August 2025 by CEO Eric Kim (42). The company is developing a three-stage, comprehensive safety system focused on preventing accidents and ensuring a rapid initial response and securing the golden time when an accident does occur through the stable transmission and reception of the real-time location information of passengers on board ships, even in marine environments where networks are unstable.The first stage is preventative real-time location monitoring. Real-time tracking begins automatically when passengers board the ship and put a wearable device around their neck. Notably, instead of relying on external networks such as GPS, it tracks location within the vessel using technology for short-range wireless communication between devices. This ensures reliable operation, even in marine environments where networks are unstable, so risky situations can be detected quickly and accidents prevented.The second stage includes an immediate automatic response and rescue notification in the event of an accident. If a fall overboard is detected despite the preventative efforts, visual and audible alarms are immediately activated on board, alerting nearby passengers and prompting swift rescue efforts. This plays a crucial role in securing the critical golden time, which can determine life or death.The third stage involves securing the golden time and preventing rescue delays. In case passengers nearby are unable to perform an immediate rescue, the device also includes a distress signal function that the person in distress can operate manually manually. If the accident isn’t recognized immediately, and a search is necessary, the last location log data recorded in the ship’s central control system is transmitted to the Korea Coast Guard or the operation control center to reduce the search radius and minimize delays in rescue efforts.Above all, ZionFlux prioritizes incorporating feedback from real-world users into its R&D efforts. Since the initial R&D stage, the company has been collecting feedback from actual small ship captains, yacht operators, and people working in the fishing industry, and reflecting it in product development. This has resulted in a wearable neck-strap device that’s easy to use, durable, and waterproof, and that works regardless of whether passengers are wearing life vests.Currently, ZionFlux is designing its product and service with a focus on vessels under 5 tons, such as small ships and yachts, but the company is preparing for a phased expansion into public and private markets such as the maritime tourism industry, the fishing industry, fisheries cooperatives, and the coast guard and navy.CEO Kim said, “At the moment, we’re focused on perfecting our product by quickly reflecting feedback from actual users collected through field demonstrations,” and added, “We’re conducting testing with a focus on vessels under five tons, such as small ships and yachts, and refining our initial product with aim of launching in the first half of 2026.”CEO Kim worked at a global IT company in Singapore for over 12 years, and using this experience, hopes to create a solution to the issue of maritime overboard incidents. “We’re still in the initial launch stage, so I don’t have anything really big to share, but I’ve enjoyed the process of seeing my ideas transformed into reality. I truly hope ZionFlux’s solutions will help reduce casualties in real-world situations.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com