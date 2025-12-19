[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘EBENEZER KOREA,’ Manufacturer and Distributor of Deodorizing Pads for Flatulence

Hyeonbeen Kim, CEO of EBENEZER KOREA



EBENEZER KOREA primarily manufactures ‘flatulence deodorizer pads’ designed to eliminate the smell of flatulence. The company is also developing feminine hygiene products as a secondary project. It was founded in August 2025 by CEO Hyeonbeen Kim (23).“The name EBENEZER is from the Bible. It means ‘stone of help’. Since 2022, I have believed that all our business endeavors are unfolding according to God’s plan. I named the company EBENEZER KOREA to remind myself not to forget the Lord’s help.”The company’s representative product is the ‘flatulence deodorizing pad.’ This pad attaches to the outside of underwear (panties) and filters out flatulence odor. The main material is activated carbon fiber, which adsorbs and neutralizes odor particles.Currently, the primary customer group with a special need for this product is people suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Other key target groups include fitness enthusiasts who consume a lot of protein and protein supplements, which can lead to strong-smelling gas, and people who frequently travel long distances and abroad. Almost everyone has experienced the awkwardness of passing gas in an enclosed space at least once, and this product can be useful in a variety of situations.EBENEZER KOREA has three competitive advantages. The first is price competitiveness. Currently, the only competing product on the market is a flatulence pad from the American company Subtle Butt. These are imported directly and distributed locally, but are quite expensive at about 30,000 won for a pack of five. In contrast, EBENEZER KOREA’s Lumiere pads are expected to sell at 9,800 won for a pack of four, which is much more affordable. Initially, the company plans to hold various events and offer significant discounts to enhance the customer experience and increase product awareness.The second is the excellent deodorizing performance, or odor removal effect. No matter how cheap, it’s useless if it doesn’t actually eliminate odors. So CEO Kim dedicated approximately two years to R&D to find the best materials. This involved obtaining and testing all kinds of activated carbon fiber fabrics, and then finding the most effective material and structure for neutralizing odors through trial and error. The resulting finished product effectively eliminates the smell of flatulence.“Finally, I would say popular appeal is another competitive advantage. Startups often have a specific user group in mind, but flatulence is a physiological phenomenon that everyone experiences. So a major strength of our product is the fact that everyone is a potential customer. You might hesitate to use flatulence pads at first because they seem strange. But try one on a day when you have an upset stomach or particularly strong-smelling flatulence, and you’ll see the convenience. In the future, we expect these to become an essential household item, something that people keep a pack of at home for important occasions.”CEO Kim is exploring various sales channels, both B2C and B2B. First, for B2C, the company is actively utilizing online platforms. It is currently operating official online stores on Naver Smart Store and Coupang, and is preparing to launch on the ‘Funny Gifts’ category of the KakaoTalk Gift platform. The company is connecting directly with consumers through its online mall while promoting and selling its products at the same time.In terms of B2B, the company’s goal is to expand its offline distribution network. It is currently looking to enter the major domestic health and beauty store Olive Young, the country’s largest pharmacy chain Onnuri Pharmacy, and the household goods store Daiso.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “Our short-term goal is for our current flagship product, the flatulence deodorizing pad (Lumiere pad), to become a natural part of consumers’ daily lives.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com