[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘ATAI,’ Developer of the Personalized Health Risk Prediction Solution ‘ReactCare’

SK Yoo, CEO of ATAI



Real-time collection of bio-signals such as heart rate and body temperature through a wearable device

AI learns ‘everyday personal’ baseline health status by analyzing collected data

ATAI’s goal is to create environments where all workers are safe and optimally protected according to their personal health status. The company is developing the personalized health risk prediction solution ‘ReactCare.’ It was founded in June 2025 by CEO SK Yoo.The company’s representative offering is ‘ReactCare.’ This product was designed to overcome the limits of existing safety systems, which apply ‘the same risk standards to everyone.’It works by first collecting bio-signals such as heart rate and body temperature in real time from a wearable device worn by the worker. Then, AI analyzes the collected data to learn the worker’s ‘everyday personal’ baseline health status.“It doesn’t just use a uniform standard, such as ‘a heart rate above 150 is a risk.’ Rather, it creates different baselines for each person and context, such as ‘the normal range for worker A during high-intensity work.’ If the current bio-signals deviate significantly from this ‘personal baseline,’ the system interprets it as a risk indicator. Even more, it filters out temporary changes, such as an increase in heart rate following brief exertion. It only alerts the manager for significant signals, where the risk status persists for more than three minutes. This way, managers aren’t pestered with unneeded alerts and can focus instead on truly critical moments and proactive measures.”ReactCare has three major competitive advantages that set it apart from existing industrial safety solutions. The first is its hyper-personalization AI technology. Existing systems apply the same threshold values to all people, without reflecting personal differences. This leads to frequent false alarms.By using an AI model that combines EWMA (exponentially weighted moving average) technology and a state machine, ReactCare can take into account the context, such as work intensity and rest status, and generate and update personalized baselines in real time. It’s like assigning a personalized safety management expert to each worker.The second is the low false alarm rate in real-world operations. At industrial sites, the most important thing is trust in the system. While most competitors are reluctant to even disclose their false alarm rate per hour (FAR/h), ATAI aims to reduce its to below 0.2 cases through its three-stage (‘sustain,’ ‘hysteresis,’ and ‘cooldown’) notification filtering engine. It has already received a result of 0.21 in mock testing. This is a key competitive advantage, ensuring that managers don’t ignore alerts, but respond immediately.The third is the thoroughly field-oriented design and scalabilty. From the initial planning stage, CEO Yoo has been been reflecting feedback from on-site workers based on ongoing exchanges with companies operating under harsh environmental conditions in Incheon.For the development of its core technologies, the AI model and dashboard, ATAI is collaborating with expert company ‘MCCAAi Inc.’ and ‘SimSimi, Inc.,’ the developer of the first domestic conversational chatbot, and has entered into outsourcing contracts with wearable device developer Garin System Co., Ltd., and other companies.Regarding future plans, CEO Yoo said, “Our short-term goal is to successfully demonstrate proof of concept by targeting companies within the industrial complex. Based on that, we hope to enter into a service supply contract with at least one company,” and added, “At the same time, we plan to improve the performance of our AI model until it meets our target (recall rate of 0.7 or higher, notification delay within 10 minutes) and file additional patent applications for our improved hardware.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com