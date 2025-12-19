[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘XNPC,’ Developer and Operator of the Experiential Content Platform X-Playground

JAE JUNG JUNG, CEO of XNPC



Enjoy real-world spaces like in a game, based on NFC and GPS technology

Competitive advantage in X-Playground’s unique reward system

XNPC is developing ‘X-Playground,’ an experiential content platform based on NFC and GPS technology that allows users to enjoy real-world spaces like in a game. It was founded in July 2025 by CEO JAE JUNG JUNG(43).The main offering is the experiential content platform ‘X-Playground.’ X-Playground is a service that transforms real-world spaces into places of exploration using NFC and GPS technology. Users can enjoy a variety of experiences, such as treasure hunts, mystery games, battles of conquest, and environmental challenges, by scanning NFC tags with their smartphones or completing GPS missions. Users don’t just walk through the streets; they enjoy an immersive experience by completing missions and following storylines. The company is currently developing an MVP (minimum viable product). Once completed, it will provide a function for schools, local governments, small business owners, and anyone else to host events by selecting from pre-made templates, with no complex technical knowledge required.“For example, school teachers can easily create and run history exploration missions with their students, while local merchants can easily create and run treasure hunt events with their stores as the background. Also, users earn points by completing missions, and these points can be exchanged for rewards. The important thing about the rewards is that they aren’t used within the app. They can only be redeemed by visiting the physical store. This structure ensures fun and rewards for participants, real customers for shops, and a more vibrant local area.”X-Playground’s unique reward system gives it a competitive advantage. It involves more than simply issuing coupons within the app. Participants earn points when they complete missions, and these points can only be redeemed by visiting partner stores in person. This way, participants can see in-game rewards translate into real-life experiences, and stores can attract new customers and increase sales.So the rewards are more than simple ‘in-app incentives.’ They’re like a core mechanism connecting on-site experiences with the local economy. Furthermore, while existing experiential content required significant costs and technical know-how on the part of content creators, X-Playground’s event creation function is based on pre-made templates, so anyone can use it easily. Another competitive advantage of X-Playground is its versatility. It can be used easily in various fields, including education, commercial areas, tourism, businesses, and cultural exhibitions.XNPC is conducting both online and offline marketing. First, for offline marketing, the company is focused on hosting festivals to gauge actual enjoyment, and then showcasing the experiences as authentically as possible. XNPC is currently preparing for this year’s launch festival and expects it to be their strongest marketing method.Online, the company frequently uploads short-form videos, mainly on its Instagram accounts ‘Bluedream’ and ‘xplayg_official’, and also operates a YouTube channel to expand its reach further. In fact, one video even exceeded one million views.“We are collaborating with over twenty small local businesses, and turning their stores into mission locations. We are also expanding our sales channels by linking with educational programs and festivals organized by schools and local governments. Ultimately, instead of advertisements, XNPC is pursuing a marketing strategy that focuses on showcasing real-world experiences as-is and encouraging people to voluntarily spread the word.”Regarding future plans, CEO Jung said, “Our biggest goal this year is to successfully hold the launch festival and gauge the reactions of actual participants,” and added, “Through this process, we will address any shortcomings and refine and finalize our beta service.”reporter jinho leeinho2323@hankyung.com