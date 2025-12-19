[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] Changhyun Choi, CEO of Orderbook

‘Orderbook,’ Provider of a Platform that Reduces Inconveniences and Burdens in the Food Ingredients Market



Orderbook is providing a service that can eliminate various inconveniences in the food ingredients market and reduce the burden on suppliers and customers. It was founded in June 2025 by CEO Changhyun Choi (34).“Nowadays, small business owners purchase their ingredients from Market Kurly, Coupang, and other online food ingredient stores. However, there are still some medium-sized suppliers, as well as some nutritionists and medium-sized business owners who still place orders via text message or phone call. Due to the nature of food ingredients, a stable supply volume is needed to fill orders in medium- to large-scale transactions between suppliers and buyers. Because of this, trading partners rarely change, so ordering methods haven’t changed much either. This results in various problems, such as outstanding payments and missed orders.”Hoping to solve these problems, Orderbook created a platform that makes ordering food ingredients easy through an application and website optimized for medium-scale trades between suppliers and buyers. Sellers can easily check order details and handle tasks such as preparing and delivering food ingredients, while the system learns buyers’ regular ordering patterns so they can place orders easily. It is expected to save significant time and money for both sellers and buyers when it comes to food ingredient orders and business management.Orderbook has a feature that utilizes AI to automate food ingredient orders based on frequently ordered items, diets, and menus This feature makes ordering food ingredients convenient for buyers.“Orderbook’s network of food ingredient sellers and buyers is very large. All of the founders are medium-sized food ingredient suppliers, and they have family members who also run restaurants, so they have a strong network among sellers and also know many buyers. We are working closely with sellers throughout South Korea through our existing seller network, while actively expanding our business by linking with buyers.”What made CEO Choi decide to start a new company? “The founders all had firsthand experience of the inconveniences in the food ingredients market. We started the business with the idea of minimizing the financial and time-related risks that come from transactional inconveniences and eliminating the difficulties faced by business owners.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Lim, “I feel the most rewarded when sellers and buyers say things like, ‘Wow, I really needed this service,’ ‘This service has significantly reduced my stress,’ and ‘Thank you,’” and added, “It makes me want to work even harder to provide a better service, and it feels like all the hard work has paid off.”Regarding future plans, CEO Choi said, “We aim to supply food ingredients to consumers at more affordable prices and reduce business risks such as outstanding payments for suppliers, thus creating a safer and more convenient business environment,” and added, “To achieve this, we want to minimize order fees and create an environment where neither sellers nor buyers experience stress from food ingredient orders, allowing them to focus on their main business of creating delicious food.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com