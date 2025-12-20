[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘ORBEAT,’ a Developer of Highly Nutritious Jellies Using Spirulina

Jungil Jayden Yang, CEO of ORBEAT



Reinterpreting NASA’s future food, spirulina, through Korean technology and sensibilities

Enjoyable, convenient, and environmentally friendly jellies

With the slogan, ‘The complete nutrition of space food in just one bite,’ ORBEAT creates next-generation healthy and convenient snacks that even children will enjoy. The company aims to link Earth with outer space by reinterpreting spirulina, designated a food of the future by NASA, through Korean technology and sensibilities. It was founded in June 2025 by CEO Jungil Jayden Yang (30).Its representative product is health-functional jellies made with spirulina. “Children have difficulty ingesting existing nutrient capsules or powders, or just refuse completely. Buy ORBEAT’s products come in jelly form, making them enjoyable, convenient, and environmentally friendly. Another unique point is the use Ooho’s seaweed film technology, which minimizes packaging.”ORBEAT’s first competitive advantage lies in the strength of the ingredient. More than 65% protein and full of nutrients and vitamins, spirulina has even been adopted by NASA for space food.Second is the innovative formulation. The company surveyed 140 children, and according to the results, 84% preferred jellies. This precise match between consumer preferences and product form is a big strength.The third is storytelling. With the message that it’s not just a health food product, but ‘a healthy snack for children that’s also eaten by astronauts,’ ORBEAT is appealing to both parents and children.In the B2B market, CEO Yang has partnered with educational institutions such as kindergartens and elementary schools, and is preparing for a pilot launch. At the same time, the company is establishing online sales channels for the B2C market in order to sell directly to parents. The company plans to showcase its products at local markets and pop-up stores first to gauge consumer response, and then refine its marketing strategy based on this.What made CEO Yang decide to start a new company? “While studying in China, Canada, and the United States, I was always thinking about one thing. The question of Korea’s position in the upcoming era of carbon reductions, aerospace development, and future foods. I asked myself how I could demonstrate my capabilities and what problems I should work on solving. That’s when I became interested in cultivating spirulina, which is gaining attention as a future food resource. I like to take care of myself, and I’ve found that spirulina is perfect for skincare and exercise. The more I learned, the more I realized that it’s not just a simple health ingredient, but a resource connected to carbon reduction and even space food. This made it even more appealing. For initial funding, we made good use of government support programs such as the Pre-Startup Package, and collaboration programs with local governments and universities.”Regarding future plans, CEO Yang said, “In the short term, our goal is to produce 1,000 packs of the finished product, and early next year, we hope to secure supply contracts with five to ten kindergartens and elementary schools while simultaneously launching online sales,” and added, “In the mid- to long-term, we want to expand into the care food (food for the elderly and patients) and aerospace food markets.”“Our vision is clear. First and foremost, to grow into a company that brings health to children, sustainability to the planet we live on, and future food solutions to humanity.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com