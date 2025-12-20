“Cumulative Selection of 201 Companies for the Pre-Startup Package” by Jeong Beom Kang, CEO of the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation (CCEI)

- Jeonnam CCEI has been selected as a TIPS operator, fulfilling a long-cherished goal.

- Selected as the lead organization for the ‘Specialized Startup Package’ launched for the first time this year, Jeonnam CCEI discovered 31 promising startups in the eco-friendly and energy sectors.

- The Center operates a global acceleration program to promote the overseas expansion of outstanding startups.

- The Center enhances a customized support system tailored to each stage to enable early-stage startups to grow steadily.

Jeonnam CCEI is a specialized startup institution, public accelerator (AC), and TIPS operator that is managed, supervised, and financially supported by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and Jeollanam-do Province.With the vision of being a ‘hub for technology startups connecting new value’, Jeonnam CCEI is striving to lead the regional startup network, enhance its scale-up and public investment functions, and expand its reach as an open innovation hub.Jeong Beom Kang, CEO of Jeonnam CCEI, stated, “We are focusing on discovering and nurturing promising startups, particularly in technology-based startup sectors such as eco-friendly, energy, AI, bio, and food tech, which are Jeonnam’s core industries.” He added, “We are also contributing to revitalizing local alleyway commercial districts by fostering local creators who utilize the region’s traditional culture and unique resources.”He also added, “Furthermore, we actively support the successful growth of startups in various ways, including attracting investment for their growth, fostering open innovation with large and mid-sized companies, and developing domestic and international sales channels to generate revenue and profits.” I met CEO Jeong Beom Kang at the Jeonnam CCEI located in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do.“Jeonnam CCEI operates specialized programs for each stage, from the initial startup stage to growth and graduation, and strategically establishes customized support projects according to startup type to support the successful establishment of startups. Depending on the startup sector, support is provided separately for technology startups and general startups.In the technology startup sector, we operate the ‘Pre-Startup Package, Specialized Startup Package, and Jeonnam Innovative Technology Startup Support Project.’ In the general startup sector, we foster local creators utilizing regional resources through initiatives such as the ‘Honam Region Local Creator Development Project, New Business Academy, and Jeonnam Local Pick Youth Entrepreneurship Support Project.’ We also operate the Jeonnam Top Startup Platform, utilizing the Jeonnam Top Startup Mentor Group across six sectors to support mentoring for startups.In the investment sector, we are strengthening our role as a public accelerator through direct investment in early-stage startups. This is achieved by utilizing the Challenge-Up IR Day to discover promising companies for investment, accelerator programs to enhance investment capabilities, and the Jeonnam CCEI batch program.We discover startups that meet the technological needs of large and mid-sized companies, operate open innovation programs that drive internal innovation through collaboration, and run support programs to expand product markets, such as evaluation and consultation sessions to help develop sales channels for Jeonnam’s agricultural, fishery, and food products.”“First, I believe the most significant issue is the selection of the TIPS operator, a long-standing goal for Jeonnam CCEI. The TIPS program is a major tech incubation system that discovers promising startups with innovative technology items through private investment, and then offers government support of up to KRW 500 million for R&D and commercialization funding. Moving forward, we will establish a comprehensive support system with the 14 institutions participating as cooperating agencies in the TIPS selection process. This system will attract private investment for regional technology startups, facilitate their entry into global markets, and promote technology commercialization.Second, Jeonnam CCEI has been selected as the lead organization for the ‘Specialized Startup Package’ program, launched for the first time this year by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, and is now fully committed to supporting the growth of local startups. The Specialized Startup Package Project is a pilot initiative providing tailored support to accelerate the growth of promising startups in emerging business sectors located outside the metropolitan area. Among the 19 CCEIs nationwide, only two were selected for this project: the Jeonnam CCEI and the Chungnam CCEI. This project subdivided recruitment types based on criteria such as startups’ investment attraction performance and growth scale. The Open Innovation Program involved collaboration with major corporations including GS Caltex (dedicated partner), KEPCO KPS, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.This project is currently supporting the growth of 31 promising startups in the eco-friendly and energy sectors. It plans to raise KRW 1 billion in investment funds to provide direct and indirect investment support to startups with high growth potential.In addition, to support startups’ global market entry, we leveraged our network with the Shandong Provincial Government and the Korea-China Science and Technology Service Association to implement IR through overseas stays and global networking programs. This enabled local startups to achieve tangible results in overseas markets. The Center will strive to enhance the competitiveness of startups in the eco-friendly and energy sectors that are strategic industries for the Jeollanam-do region through this Specialized Startup Package project, and will do its utmost to leap forward as a hub for technology startups representing Korea.”“Jeonnam CCEI launched its Pre-Startup Package in 2020 and has nurtured 201 companies through 2025, discovering an average of over 30 companies annually. In 2024, the Center found 31 companies and provided KRW 1.488 billion in business development support funds to prospective entrepreneurs. As for the achievements of companies selected for the previous year’s Pre-Startup Package, during the agreement period (8 months), they achieved the following results: creation of 40 new jobs, acquisition of 46 intellectual property rights, revenue of KRW 1.1 billion, and attraction of KRW 400 million in direct and indirect investment.”“The Pre-Startup Package program follows the guidelines of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED) for recruitment and selection. We posted the recruitment announcement for approximately four weeks starting in mid-February 2025. Based on the business plans submitted by applicants whose qualifications were reviewed and approved through the KISED system, we selected candidates through the evaluation of their documents and presentations. The evaluation committee was composed of fully verified experts in their respective fields, from the KISED expert pool. The Jeonnam CCEI ensured the process was conducted fairly. In addition, we held online and offline business briefings and individual consultations for entrepreneurs during the recruitment period to explain the overall program of the Pre-Startup Package offered by Jeonnam CCEI. This year, we conducted a pre-incubation program for applicants who passed the document screening. Participants had the opportunity to improve and refine their business plans through verification of competencies required in the startup field including leadership and entrepreneurship, and expert mentoring. This enabled us to select even more qualified startups.”“Jeonnam CCEI operates various programs and platforms to help startups successfully grow during their early stages. For these purposes, the Center provides integrated support throughout the entire startup process via its makerspace and the Jeonnam Top Startup Platform. This includes prototype development assistance, item pivoting (Build-Up Camp), acceleration programs, IR demo days, expert mentoring, and networking opportunities. Especially for companies selected for the Pre-Startup Package, we provide mentoring from experienced entrepreneurs and experts to review the market potential of their startup ideas, business models, and prototype completeness. We also support them in developing strategies for securing investment and matching with government support programs, discussing future business directions. Through this, startups gain the opportunity to move beyond the stage of merely executing ideas and advance toward actual commercialization.The Center also provides various participation opportunities such as lectures by successful companies, mentoring, investment consultations, and corporate exhibitions to encourage communication and collaboration among startups. Through these programs, startups can not only share experiences with established companies but also deepen connections with investors and corporate partners, expanding their own networks within the startup ecosystem. In addition, Jeonnam CCEI provides direct investment from public institutions annually to companies selected for the Pre-Startup Package. We provide in-depth support to achieve final outcomes such as IR presentations, allowing companies that have received direct investment from public institutions to generate exceptional results. In this manner, Jeonnam CCEI operates a complete support system enabling startups to grow continuously from the initial startup phase through investment attraction, business expansion, and market entry. We are taking the lead in enhancing the competitiveness of the regional startup ecosystem and ensuring the successful settlement of startups.”“A prime example is Solarise Co., Ltd. (CEO Young-jin Kim). Solarise is a technology venture developing intelligent solar inverters and integrated control platforms. The company contributes to boosting the competitiveness of Korea’s renewable energy industry through next-generation power conversion solutions that combine real-time diagnostics with active control.Solarise, selected for the 2023 Pre-Startup Package, has developed the intelligent inverter ‘Verter King’ utilizing real-time status diagnosis and active control technology based on minimal data sampling. This product enhances power generation efficiency through global maximum power point tracking (MPPT) at the solar string level and provides O&M services utilizing I–V scanning data, improving operational efficiency and profitability for power plants. In the same year, Solarise was selected for the 25th POSCO IMPs and introduced its technological capabilities through a corporate interview with Pohang MBC. Subsequently, it was consecutively selected for the Startup Growth Technology Development Project and the TIPS Program by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, pushing forward with full-scale technology verification and commercialization. In 2024, selected as an outstanding company in the Early-Stage Startup Package, Solarise developed a smart converter control solution for fuel cell and water electrolysis systems. The company demonstrated the technical reliability of this solution through HILS simulation verification based at Pohang University of Science and Technology. Solarise received the Excellence Award at the Korea Water Industry Innovation Startup Competition, receiving recognition for its technological capabilities and market potential. It also secured approximately KRW 300 million in investment from the Jeonnam CCEI, reinforcing its private investment base. Solarise will keep expanding its government R&D projects and private demonstration projects. Moving forward, it will expand into next-generation energy technology fields such as RE100, distributed energy, and AI-based power control, contributing to Korea’s sustainable energy transition and the advancement of its industrial ecosystem.”“I would highlight the Jeonnam Top Startup Platform. This platform, supported by Jeollanam-do Province, has established a mentor group of 100 experts across six fields. Any resident of Jeollanam-do can easily use it online, from applying for consultation to being matched with a mentor. Once an entrepreneur selects their desired mentor, the system operates as a mentee-centered, one-on-one customized program.In addition, to provide practical assistance for aspiring entrepreneurs in launching their ventures and achieving initial stability, we offer free video mentoring sessions with no restrictions on location or time, up to six mentoring sessions.”“Since last year, we have been operating a global acceleration program to promote the overseas expansion of excellent startups from Jeollanam-do, based on the active support of Jeollanam-do Governor Young-rok Kim. This program collaborated with global accelerators such as PNP and Y&Archer to discover deep tech-based startups and offered them opportunities to enter the global market through local IR and business meetup programs.We also have explored diverse international cooperation networks, including: △ Overseas proof-of-concept (POC) projects in the mobility sector and support for connecting with local partners conducted in Germany; and △ The ‘Shandong Province Business Meetup and IR Program’ in China, developed in collaboration with the Korea-China Science and Technology Service Association. Specifically, we recommend outstanding startups, particularly tech-based ones, for events such as the ‘Korea-China Innovation Competition’ and the ‘Korea-China Medical Industry Convergence Development Competition’ in the healthcare sector. Through these events, we pursue investment attraction, technology validation, and securing commercialization opportunities, building a practical, results-oriented global network.At the same time, we are also implementing a global expansion program modeled after Japan’s KSC Tokyo for companies selected for the Pre-Startup Package, which lays the foundation for early-stage startups to grow in overseas markets.”“Jeonnam CCEI has been selected as the lead organization for the 2025 Tech Incubation Program for Startup (TIPS) in an open recruitment. Accordingly, we plan to enhance the foundation for attracting investment to outstanding startups within the province and accelerate the creation of an innovative startup ecosystem. In the future, the Center will further enhance its role as a public accelerator, refining its customized, stage-by-stage support system to enable early-stage startups to achieve stable growth.Especially in the Jeollanam-do region, known as an ‘oasis in the investment desert’, we will activate the private investment ecosystem and establish a virtuous cycle for excellent startups to grow based in Jeollanam-do. We will also focus on discovering and nurturing startups across diverse fields, including not only technology-based startups but also local startups and youth startups, to generate tangible results for the regional economy such as sales expansion, job creation, and investment promotion.Furthermore, we will expand our global cooperation network to strengthen ties with Korean and international investors and large corporations, and continue to act as a growth ladder enabling innovative companies to enter the global market. Jeonnam CCEI will spare no effort to ensure Jeonnam establishes itself as the hub for startups and investment in the southern region of Korea through these endeavors."