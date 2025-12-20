[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘JUPE ONNI,’ Creator of Health Juices for the MZ Generation that Blend Tradition and Modernity

Yun Jung Lee, CEO of JUPE ONNI



Top product ‘Hangover Tonic,’ a customizable beverage that helps relieve fatigue and cure hangovers

Competitive advantages in traditional reliability, appeal to the MZ generation, and global scalability

JUPE ONNI combines tradition with modernity to create health juices tailored to the MZ generation. It was founded in June 2025 by CEO Yun Jung Lee.Its representative product is ‘Hae Jang Han Chop,’ a customizable beverage that helps relieve fatigue and cure hangovers. It’s not bitter like medicine, so anyone can drink it. The product contains an optimal blend of traditional ingredients such as turmeric, oriental raisin tree, pears, and honey, to enhance fatigue recovery and liver detoxification, and the small, pouch packaging is optimized for the lifestyles of office workers, college students, etc., in the MZ generation. The company is meeting the health needs of each generation and situation with its product lineup of general fruit juices (apple juice and pear juice) and nutritional juices. It is also designing a sales funnel for its online store that includes hangover diagnosis, recommendations, and purchases, and plans to expand into an AI-based customizable hangover relief solution in the future.JUPE ONNI’s competitive advantages can be summarized as ‘traditional reliability, appeal to the MZ generation, and global scalability.’ First, the combination of tradition and modernity. The company uses proven ingredients and manufacturing methods based on 40 years of health center infrastructure and know-how. It also includes fun elements that the MZ generation will enjoy, such as drinking culture, parties, and gifts, to provide a differentiated experience from existing health juices.Second, a dual value proposition. There’s a perception that general health drinks are ‘good for you but boring,’ while other beverages are ‘delicious but not healthy at all.’ With JUPE ONNI, you can ‘enjoy something delicious while taking care of your health’ at the same time. It has a competitive advantage in its ‘full-cycle solution,’ with fruit juices to enhance the atmosphere while drinking and a hangover remedy for the next day.Third, the advantages of channel scalability and global potential. The company is quickly gaining traction in the market through its online store, Naver Smart Store, and Kakao Gift, and at the same time, its apple and pear juices are selling well on Shopee in Singapore. There is widespread demand for health beverages in the global market, so there is potential for future expansion into the hangover remedy market in Asia.JUPE ONNI is developing sales channels in both the domestic and international markets. Domestically, the company is building up its brand story through its own online store, while on Naver Smart Store, it is targeting customers who make purchases based on search results and reviews. Through its Kakao Gift channel, the company is capturing the demand among the MZ generation for light and sensible gifts. In particular, products such as the “Drinking Party Kit” are a good fit for gift-giving channels, and naturally lead to viral marketing and customers sharing their experiences.“Overseas, we collaborated with university students majoring in international trade to launch our products on Shopee in Singapore and Malaysia. Our apple and pear juices are currently generating revenue, and we plan to use this as a base for expanding into the hangover remedy market in Asia. To expand our sales channels, we’re pursuing online D2C and global e-commerce in addition to sales at offline health food store.”What made CEO LEE decide to start a new company? “For me, launching a business is both a ‘new challenge and a continuation.’” For 40 years, my mother cared for the health of local people by running the health care center started by my grandparents. But for personal reasons, the time came for her to close shop. Seeing this, I strongly felt that ‘we can’t just shut the door on this valuable infrastructure and expertise.’ I decided that I needed to preserve the value of traditional health centers, but reinterpret them in a way that younger generations could relate to. That was where ‘JUPE ONNI’ started.”Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, “Beyond just selling health drinks, we want to establish ourselves as a ‘lifestyle brand for both drinking and health,’” and added, “To resonate with the MZ generation, we plan to actively target content marketing and the gifting market, with a focus on party kits and hangover tonics.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com