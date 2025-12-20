[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘CORAZóLEAD,’ Provider of AI Medical Services Specialized in Heart Disease

Wan Kee Kim, CEO of CORAZóLEAD



CORAZóLEAD produces AI programs for various applications in heart disease treatment and related medical services. It was founded in June 2025 by Wan Kee Kim (43), a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon.The company’s representative offering is AI programs for various applications in heart disease treatment and related medical services Specific programs include a surgical assistant, a research assistant for doctors, and an outpatient care assistant for heart disease patients, and the company plans to start commercializing them soon.Development of the surgical assistant has been spurred on by the rapid advancements in vision AI technology starting in 2024. It uses AI technology to analyze video data obtained from footage recorded during heart surgeries, and provides the results to the surgeon.CEO Kim said, “While such cases are not common, AI can assist by detecting things that the surgeon might miss while focusing on one area during the surgical procedure. This enhances the safety and precision of the surgery,” and added, “Furthermore, it primarily summarizes the surgical procedure using an AI language model, allowing the surgeon to focus their energy on treatment and surgery.”The research assistant is an comprehensive search program for doctors researching heart disease. It has already been commercialized and is being used in university hospitals. Based on this data, the company is developing a program that will improve the value and efficiency of patient-doctor outpatient meetings.The competitive advantages of CORAZóLEAD’s products are that they’ve been designed to meet the needs of practicing heart surgeons and have been validated by expert groups.“As time goes by and AI technology continues to advance and learning programs expand, given the high accuracy, our programs will also see even more use. In addition, I’m developing these programs as a practicing physician, so I have the advantage of receiving feedback from patients and doctors on the front lines and directly reflecting it in the product.”On marketing, CEO Kim said, “These programs are for a small group of professionals, so marketing is only necessary for this specialized group,” and added, “As the current CEO and a practicing physician, I plan to promote our programs naturally by participating in academic societies.”What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? “My goal in work has always been the same: To make heart surgery safer and more effective. Most essentially, as a physician, this means honing surgical skills. But with the rapid advance of AI technology, I started thinking about developing a program that would enhance the precise surgical skills of surgeons. It was with this mindset that I started CORAZóLEAD. With the advancement of AI technology, which many regard as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, I saw an opportunity to push the limits of medicine. As the potential applications of these technologies expanded, I saw the possibility of integrating them into precise medical services.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “In the numerous tasks I perform while working at the hospital, there are many areas where AI technology could be of help,” and added, “With these programs, we hope to provide comprehensive solutions for patients receiving treatment for heart disease, and become a leading company in the field in Korea.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com