[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘Clips Studio,’ Developer of an AI-Based Solution for Producing Advertising Videos

CHAE LIM KIM, CEO of Clips Studio



Developing AI model optimization logic to match a brand’s unique style with the characteristics of each field

Simply register brand assets, and AI produces optimal outputs

Clips Studio is creating an advertisement automation solution. It was founded in July 2025 by CHAE LIM KIM (24).“We are developing AI-based advertising video production solutions, including an AI agent, for startups and SMEs that lack an advertising team or sufficient marketing manpower.”The company’s representative product is its ‘AI agent.’ Users enter the brand assets (logo, color, etc.) and a simple text prompt, and the AI automatically produces an advertising plan, along with images and video. The goal is to break free from the existing paradigm, which requires filming, so that anyone can easily create advertising videos.Clips Studio has two main competitive advantages. The first is AI optimization tailored to the brand. Most existing services are general-purpose tools, but Clips Studio is developing AI model optimization logic to match the unique style of each brand with the characteristics of each field.“The AI agent optimizes the user experience through text, image, and video processing to produce output that actually matches the intention of the creator, which sets it apart from existing text-to-video tools.”The second is the smooth usability. “Clips Studio conducted various surveys for the development of this tool, and at the time, users frequently expressed opinions such as, ‘Producing AI videos is more difficult than I expected,’ ‘I don’t know which AI model to use,’ or ‘It’s frustrating because there’s often no Korean language support.’ For that reason, we decided to go for an intuitive video creation tool rather than an interactive one. You don’t need to write complicated prompts or worry about selecting a model. Just register your brand assets and the AI will produce optimized outputs. Our advertisement creation tool can be tailored to each brand and is incredibly easy to use. This is what sets Clips Studio apart.”Clips Studio is currently in the development stage, so it has not yet ramped up marketing. However, CEO KIM is uploading AI videos on Instagram and gauging user responses. The company is monitoring which styles of advertisements actually attract attention and which parts receive feedback, and is using this information to improve its service.“We also receive inquiries through the website, and these help us understand the needs of potential customers. Until the official launch, we plan to continue refining the product by checking the market reaction like this.”What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? “Before launching the business, I often saw startups and SMEs experiencing time and budget limitations when it came to advertising and marketing.” I recognized that if anyone could create advertisements easily, it would bring a big change to the market. The initial startup costs came from government support programs (Pre-Startup Package) and contributions from the startup team. At the moment, we’re aiming to attract initial seed funding by the end of 2026, which we plan to invest mostly in internalizing technology and commercializing a subscription service. For this, we are preparing to file a patent for the optimization of AI model logic tailored to users.?Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “We plan to officially launch our subscription service in November of this year,” and added, “Our first goal is to turn the features we’ve been developing into a service so that actual users can experience them.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com