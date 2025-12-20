[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package]‘Korea Institute for AI Intelligence,’ a Developer of Fake Voice Phishing Calls for Training Purposes

Yeon Soo Jeong, CEO of the Korea Institute for AI Intelligence

The Korea Institute for AI Intelligence develops training calls to prevent voice phishing. The company is developing an app that allows users to practice having conversations with AI so they don’t become flustered in real-life situations. It was founded in July of this year by CEO Yeon Soo Jeong.“These days, voice phishing scams seem to be in the news almost every day. They particularly affect our parents’ generation, and last year alone, more than 600 billion won was lost to these scams. I was truly heartbroken to see the statistics that people aged 60 and over make up more than half of all victims. I’ve been working in the IT and AI field for the past 20 years, and I’ve come to believe that these technologies shouldn’t be used just for convenience, but to truly protect our families. What I want to create is very simple. A world where our parents are no longer alarmed when they hear a phone ring.”Its representative offering is ‘fake voice phishing calls made with AI.’ “Elderly people hear to ‘be careful,’ but when they actually receive a phone call, they get flustered. This was designed so that they can practice in advance.”First, users can experience real voice phishing scenarios through the app. The AI converses naturally, so it feels like a real scammer on the line. Second, it uses regional dialects. It uses the appropriate regional dialect: the Jeolla dialect for an old woman from Jeolla Province, or the Gyeongsang dialect for an old man from Gyeongsang Province.” So far, the company has approximately 30,000 sentences worth of data, which allows for realistic practice. Third, it analyzes which parts users are deceived by most during practice and helps them focus on those areas.The competitive edge of these fake voice phishing calls is that they allow users to practice ‘the real thing directly.’ Until now, most classes have just involved explanations such as, “Be careful if you receive this kind of phone call,” but the Korea Institute for AI Intelligence gets users to actually practice with their smartphones.“The important point here is that has to be easy for elderly people to use. So we made the text larger, the voice guidance friendlier, and the touch buttons simpler. The regional dialects are also a really strong point. People from Seoul and Busan speak differently, and scammers also make use of these dialects when they contact people. We provide different scenarios for each region to make the training more realistic.”CEO Jeong is taking a hands-on approach to marketing. The company is giving in-person demonstrations at senior centers and welfare centers in Jeolla Province. It is also partnering with different institutions. University lifelong education centers and bank branches are using programs from the Korea Institute for AI Intelligence in financial fraud prevention training. The company is also preparing a monthly subscription service that will provide both textbooks and an app, and will make it available nationwide for approximately 30,000 won per month.What made CEO Jung decide to start a new company? “Now that I’m in my 50s, I wanted to do something more meaningful than just making money. The deciding point came when an acquaintance of mine lost 30 million won in a voice phishing scam. They said, ‘I thought I was being careful, but when the call actually came, my mind just went blank.’ That’s when I realized it. Even if you’re told to ‘be careful,’ you’re bound to panic in a real-life situation. So I decided to create a system that would allow people to practice in advance.”The Korea Institute for AI Intelligence consists of a total of four people, with one each in the planning, development, and design fields. “The special thing is our advisory committee. We’re getting support from investigators from the National Police Agency specializing in voice phishing, financial security experts, and lawyers. Thanks to this, we were able to accurately reflect actual fraud techniques and legal aspects. Within this year, we plan to also recruit an data expert and senior UX designer. Making it easier for elderly people to use is the most important thing.”Regarding future plans, CEO Jeong said, “Our goal for this year is to complete pilot testing in the Jeollanam-do region and finalize the app,” and added, “Next year, we plan to expand to local governments nationwide. We’re looking at training programs at banks and insurance companies in particular.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com