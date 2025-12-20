[Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy & Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package Selected Company]‘Haepungdameun Jindo Hwangcil,’ a startup developing health foods based on the Korean dendropanax tree

Kyoung Ok Park, CEO of Haepungdameun Jindo Hwangcil



The Korean dendropanax tree has been scientifically proven to have anti-cancer, liver-protective, anti-diabetic, and antioxidant effects

Released two products, ‘Hwangcil-Gugija Extract’ which combines Korean dendropanax and wolfberry, and ‘Hwangcil-Ukgum Extract’ which combines Korean dendropanax and turmeric

Haepungdameun Jindo Hwangcil is a company that combines Korean dendropanax, a superior forest product selected by the Korea Forest Service, with Jindo’s excellent local specialties (such as turmeric and wolfberry) and processes them into multi-functional health supplements tailored to modern lifestyles. CEO Kyoung Ok Park (49) founded the company in August 2025.“I learned about the remarkable benefits of the Korean dendropanax tree through a family story and came to realize its true value. As a superior forest product selected by the Korea Forest Service, the Korean dendropanax tree has been scientifically proven to have anti-cancer, liver-protective, anti-diabetic, and antioxidant effects, and I developed it into a health food for modern people. I started this business with the goal of helping many people lead healthier and more energetic lives.”CEO Park felt deep regret that 99% of Korean dendropanax is cultivated in Jeollanam-do but is being sold outside the region at low prices. In response, CEO Park decided to combine Korean dendropanax with Jindo’s premium local specialties (such as turmeric and wolfberry), process them into multi-functional health supplements suited to modern lifestyles, and develop them into a signature specialty product of Jindo County.The raw materials are harvested from a 3,000-pyeong pesticide-free Korean dendropanax farm directly cultivated by CEO Park and processed into high value-added products. If raw materials become insufficient in the future, CEO Park plans to purchase them directly from local producers in Jindo County.“Our mission is to become a ‘good company’ that guarantees stable and fair income for local farmers and contributes to revitalizing Jindo’s local economy through job creation.”The flagship products are highly concentrated blends of premium-quality Korean dendropanax, wolfberry, and turmeric, all grown in the clean sea breeze of Korea’s southwestern coast. Specifically, the two products are ‘Hwangcil-Gugija Extract,’ a blend of Korean dendropanax and wolfberry extract, and ‘Hwangcil-Ukgum Extract,’ a blend of Korean dendropanax and turmeric extract.“They are excellent health supplements containing various nutrients that help strengthen immunity, improve blood circulation, support bone and joint health, and enhance memory in preparation for a super-aging society. Beyond simply processing raw materials, doctors and researchers from Jindo County have been directly involved in the early stages of product development for three years, ensuring that the products are of high quality and safety. By developing the optimal blending ratio and studying the nutritional interactions between Korean dendropanax and Jindo’s local specialties (wolfberry and turmeric), the products greatly maximize both flavor and nutritional value. In addition, the participation of local researchers provides a foundation for applying strict quality control standards from raw material procurement to final product shipment. This ensures the highest level of reliability, allowing consumers to trust and consume the products with confidence.”The competitiveness of Haepungdameun Jindo Hwangcil can be summarized in three key points. The first is the company’s achievement in securing distinctive technological expertise. In extracting Korean dendropanax, the company uses patented specialized equipment, of which only five units exist nationwide. Three of these are located in Jindo County, making it a highly valuable and rare technological asset. It also uses a steamer-type extraction method, in which the ingredients are steamed with vapor at low temperatures for 80 to 120 hours. This minimizes nutrient loss that occurs during high-temperature processing and eliminates the drawbacks of the double-boiling method, such as dilution by water and a murky taste, resulting in a highly pure and clean-tasting extract. Such a method is generally difficult for ordinary companies to implement due to high fuel costs, but Haepungdameun Jindo Hwangcil is able to do so without this burden thanks to support from Jindo County.The second is the use of fresh, raw ingredients. Unlike most competitors that use heat-dried Korean dendropanax, Haepungdameun Jindo Hwangcil harvests the twigs and leaves of the tree and processes them fresh in their raw form. By eliminating the drying process, the company is able to produce products that minimize nutrient loss.The third is that the products provide multiple essential nutrients for the human body. Moving beyond simple Korean dendropanax extract, the company developed multi-functional health supplements by combining dendropanax with other representative superfoods from Jindo County, such as wolfberry and turmeric. These products are designed to align with the era of self-medication, allowing consumers to assess their own health needs and take them independently. This product strategy achieves a ‘two-in-one’ effect by promoting the consumption of various local specialties produced by regional farms while providing consumers with more comprehensive nutritional benefits. Recognized for its technology, the company filed two patent applications in 2024 and 2025 and is currently pursuing one additional patent.Regarding future plans, CEO Park said, "In 2025, we aim to successfully establish our main products, Hwangcil-Gugija Extract and Hwangcil-Ukgum Extract, in the market," adding, "In 2026, we plan to build our own factory and launch new products such as Hwangcil beverages that align with consumer trends."