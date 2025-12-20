[Selected for the Jeonnam Center for Creative Economy and Innovation 2025 Pre-Startup Package] ‘Honi Vision,’ Creator of a Non-Invasive Quality Inspection Device for Agricultural Products

Minkyeong Kim, CEO of Honi Vision



With its non-invasive quality inspection device for agricultural products, Honi Vision has created a solution that enables quality inspections of all produce. CEO Minkyeong Kim expects to launch the company in October 2025.CEO Kim said, “With our non-invasive quality inspection device for agricultural products, Honi Vision has created a solution that enables quality inspections of all produce,” and added, “Through this, we hope to enable optimized, large-scale crop production to meet the needs of consumers, and secure global competitiveness in the agricultural sector.”“We often make purchases because we trust a particular brand or region, but then find the flavor or freshness doesn’t meet our expectations. While industrial products have standardized specifications, it’s hard to judge the internal condition of agricultural products based on the exterior alone. This is why To address issues like these, farmers emphasize specific varieties, such as ‘honey apples’ or ‘chestnut sweet potatoes,’ or brand their products using their own name. Some sample a few items using sugar content meters and then advertise ‘n BX guaranteed.’ But this result is ultimately based on just a partial sample, so it cannot guarantee the quality of the entire batch. This uncertainty in quality leads to consumer dissatisfaction, increases management costs for distributors, and creates structural problems that ultimately result in reduced profitability for farmers. Existing image-based sorters are not good at detecting pest damage or quality issues that aren’t apparent on the surface, and every time the crop changes, they require retraining on massive datasets.”This is where Honi Vision’s solution comes in. It combines visible image data (vision) with data from non-destructive sensors (spectroscopy, impedance, etc.) that can analyze invisible internal conditions. The result is a ‘multimodal’ method that accurately analyzes not only appearance, but also internal sugar content, ripeness, and the presence or absence of pests and diseases.Honi Vision’s solution has three major competitive advantages. First, the ‘high-accuracy multimodal approach.’ It goes beyond a simple visual inspection by integrating data from various sensors to comprehensively assess internal quality, enabling sorting with unparalleled precision.Second, a ‘lightweight solution for everything from cost to speed.’ With the adoption of edge computing architecture, the equipment installed on-site can analyze and make decisions directly, so there’s no need to send large amounts of data to a central server. This increases the analysis speed while drastically reducing the costs and computing power needed for a large server.Third, the ‘dramatically lowered barrier to learning.’ Honi Vision utilizes the latest AI technologies, including self-supervised learning and LLMs. The minimizes data labeling costs and significantly reduces the amount of data required to implement solutions for new crops. This technology also analyzes similarities with biometric data obtained from existing crops and converts data tables for use with the new crop. As such, the company has developed a system that allows solutions to be applied almost immediately to similar varieties.Because of its strong, region-based networks, or ‘inner circles,’ the agricultural sector is difficult to penetrate with typical B2B sales methods. Therefore, to secure initial sales and verification data, CEO Kim is entering the market by building local relationships based on trust.“We won’t confine ourselves to the domestic market. Our solution is especially valuable in markets with significant demand for high-quality, premium agricultural products. So once we’ve succeeded with a few pilot cases in Korea, we plan to make use of global expansion programs to enter the Singapore and North American markets. We believe the value of our solution will be best recognized in these markets, where the GDP, dependence on agricultural imports, and quality standards are all high.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “In the short term, we want to improve our R&D capabilities by attracting investment,” and added, “Our goal is to see our technology officially recognized by being selected for the government’s TIPS program.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com